Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff against Kansas is scheduled for 6 p.m. central and will air on FS1. Transcripts of Klein and Klanderman's quotes and the press conferences are available below.

COLLIN KLEIN

On the Kansas defense: “They’re doing little things really well. You can tell their block destruction, tackling and space. You can see the confidence in their scheme, knowing what the other guy is doing and how they fit into that. There is a lot of experience in their secondary. They’re doing a nice job, and it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

On addressing Kansas’ effectiveness in producing turnovers: “They’ve been extremely opportunistic with that. Looking at it from the cornerback coming up and being physical on that second play of the BYU game and finding points to the pick-six against Iowa State and Oklahoma. They’re making plays, they’re playing within themselves but still being very aggressive.”

On the team’s change in mentality after the Oklahoma State loss: “Our attention to detail has improved, which is something that we’ve stressed. It’s hard to say that directly because all of our guys’ effort level from the start has been off the chart. We just missed too many opportunities in those situations. I’ve been extremely proud of their effort and how they’ve competed through the whole season.”

On Will Howard becoming the career touchdown passing record holder at K-State: “I’m just so proud of him and how he’s just worked himself into having such a great career here, and it’s not done. Just being able to continue to have milestones like that for him makes me pretty proud of him.”

On achieving efficiency towards the end of the season: “It is a game of inches. Growth is never a straight line, either. There have been learning experiences for myself, for us as a staff and for our players. Each year it’s a different team, regardless of how many guys you have returning or not and how you continue to grow. You continue to put it together, and we’re still doing that this year. There are things we’ve improved on the last couple of weeks that we have to continue to do, and at the end of the day, you can’t focus too much on the what ifs. It’s about trying to be as good as we can right now and be as good as we can be today.”



JOE KLANDERMAN