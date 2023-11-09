Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with the media on Thursday to discuss the Wildcats' upcoming game against Baylor. The transcript and videos of both press conferences are below.



OC COLLIN KLEIN

On if he would have done things differently in the first half at Texas: “Obviously, yes, because things didn't work as we were hoping or thought they would. It's easy to point well, ‘Hey, we couldn't run the football.’ We actually threw it more in the second quarter than we ran it and were just a shade over 50/50 in the first quarter. We really couldn't get anything going. So, it's easy to point at the run game, but there were some things, obviously. We had some chances and have to connect on a few things in the passing game to help get those wheels turning a little bit. So, obviously, it didn't go as planned. ”

On if he still feeds good playing two quarterbacks: “I do. I know our guys believe in both of them. I know both of them have made some big plays and big contributions at different times. Everyone knows that Will (Howard) is our leader and does a tremendous job spearheading things. Avery (Johnson) has done a great job of stepping up and being ready and making plays when he's had the opportunity to do so. So, I’m really happy with both of them.”

On what he sees from Baylor’s defense: “Good length is typical. I think they'll mix up some man and some bracket coverage-type looks that change some fits around and different things. We’re going to have to stay sharp on some things, going to have to make some plays versus some man coverage situations and kind of get back into a groove of what we do in our identity, being able to run the football and have good balance.”

On Will Howard’s play over the last several weeks: “There's so many good things you can say about Will, and just how proud of how he's continued to battle and improve. He's playing an extremely high level right now, and I’m really excited to watch him and our offense be able to distribute the ball like he has.”

On if Will Howard is underappreciated for his accomplishments: “You always appreciate the appreciation, but at the end of the day, you do it because you love it. You do it because God's given you the ability and the opportunity, and I know that's why he does it. I think that kind of rides out some of the highs and or lows that he's experienced during his career and have kept him very consistent through that. I'm super proud of him, and it doesn't surprise me a bit that he's had that kind of production.”

DC JOE KLANDERMAN