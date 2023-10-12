Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with the media on Thursday to discuss the Wildcats' upcoming game against Texas Tech. Among the topics discussed were the play of Will Howard and the potential of using true freshman Avery Johnson at points during the game. Klein mentioned that, while Howard is the team's starting quarterback, they have a plan for Johnson this week. The transcript and videos of each coordinator's press conference are available below.

Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein

On what happened at Oklahoma State: “Well, a lot did, and a lot didn't. It was obviously a frustrating night in a lot of different areas. We've got to find and be better at consistently getting better in all phases of the offense week to week. You know, we haven't been able to stack two or three where all areas have been improving. Obviously disappointing. I think the biggest thing is when you're on the road, we have to take care of the football, and we can't get penalties and have mental errors. It's very easy to start taking little things for granted. From our perspective, it starts with us as the staff and down to our players and those little, little things add up really, really fast. That's what leads to a performance like that.”

On what Texas Tech presents defensively: “They're a really long group. They got really good length up front. I think they're twitchy. I think they got good pass rushers, and those four guys up front pin their ears back and come after you a little bit. They'll play a lot of man coverage, and they got some length and some good cover guys in the back end. They'll be aggressive. They were aggressive against us last year, and it’s something we're going to have to make sure that we handle and take one step at a time.”

On deciding when to play Avery Johnson: “Yeah, to this point, at least when it's been close, it's been a little bit of a feel, been a little bit schematically some of the things that we had in the game plan for how we thought we were going to get to provide us an advantage. I think we've got a good plan for Avery moving forward in this week, but obviously Will (Howard) will be the main guy, so that's kind of how we've worked it. He's going to be just fine.”

On the chance of seeing new receivers: “I think there's a chance. I think there's a couple of young guys that could get in there. I'd say probably Jayce Brown would jump to the top of the list in my head for that, that might get on the field and have a chance to make an impact.”

On if he agrees with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire calling the game a war: “I definitely do. I remember every time I went down to Lubbock as a player for sure. It's going to be an evening game, hostile environment. I think they're a physical bunch, aggressive bunch, and it's going to come down to who's able to execute and make some plays and not make some mistakes. I think it's a good description.”

Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman