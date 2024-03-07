Watch: Kansas State men’s basketball seniors meet with media
Kansas State seniors Tylor Perry, Taymont Lindsey, Will McNair, and David N’Guessan with the media today ahead of their final home game of the season.
Perry and McNair are recent transfers to Kansas State, but both wasted no times offering their favorite memories.
“Just being able to play under Jerome Tang. Think he changed my life forever and so many things I've learned here in this short time here,” Perry said. “I definitely signed on that dotted line to be able to come play for him. And there's nothing I would change about it.”
A transfer from Providence, McNair said that his favorite memory was beating Providence.
Although N’Guessan met with the media today, he has an extra year of eligibility. He told the media today that he has not made a decision on returning.
Both press conferences are available below, and on EMAW Online’s YouTube channel.
***
Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline