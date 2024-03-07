Kansas State seniors Tylor Perry, Taymont Lindsey, Will McNair, and David N’Guessan with the media today ahead of their final home game of the season.

Perry and McNair are recent transfers to Kansas State, but both wasted no times offering their favorite memories.

“Just being able to play under Jerome Tang. Think he changed my life forever and so many things I've learned here in this short time here,” Perry said. “I definitely signed on that dotted line to be able to come play for him. And there's nothing I would change about it.”

A transfer from Providence, McNair said that his favorite memory was beating Providence.