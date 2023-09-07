On what needs improvement on offense from the first game…

“Just had a lot of little things. I don't know if there's one big thing I could put my finger on. There were a lot of little things you know. I thought overall it was it was a clean effort for sure, but there's a lot of little things. There were a lot of great teachable moments at every position that I think guys are taking the heart and are excited about just continuing to get better and gel together as the offense of 2023.”

On the pass blocking of DJ Giddens…

“DJ has been tremendous in pass protection. He does a great job of taking away that space, closing that distance and getting his face on him. He’s a physical player, and those are the little things that make those big plays happen. He did a heck of a job on that one for sure.

On what he see from the Troy defense…

“They're extremely well coached. They've shown to can tackle well. You don't see a lot of missed tackles that turn into bleeding yardage and big plays. They got a good scheme. They got, obviously, a lot of experience and have a championship pedigree. So, I think it's going to be a big challenge for us.”

On the Troy secondary…

“I think they're really aggressive. I think they have the ability to be aggressive. I’ve been really impressed with a lot of those DBs and their hips and changing direction and their quickness. So, we have to make sure that we have great technique, fundamentals and win and be on time with the football, because they'll make you pay if you're not.”

On the distribution of playing time at running back…

“A little bit of it is game-to-game and a little bit of it, sometimes, will be with the flow. Sometimes we'll be talking about it, and to Coach Anderson, I joke, I'm like, ‘You’re going to have to read my mind a little bit because sometimes I don't know where I'm going next or where we're going to end up going next with different personnel groupings or turbos or whatever.’ So, a little bit of that is just going to be flow and who's in there, but that's the beauty of both of those guys. We believe in both of them. It's not like, ‘Hey, Treshaun can only do these plays and DJ can only do these plays.’ We believe in both of them and know they're going to do a heck of a job when they're in there.”