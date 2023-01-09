On expectations for the crowd vs. Oklahoma State

Woo. I don’t know. I’m kind of excited about it though. I hope we have a packed, crazy house. The thing about playing in front of a big crowd is that if you’re not used to it, sometimes the guys get so up and it almost wears them out early because they’re not used to a big crowd. There’s a school in our league, they always have a big crowd – so that’s never part of it for them. I remember when I was at Baylor, whenever we’d play certain teams, we’d get this big crowd or College Gameday, so we’d get this really big crowd. We always felt like our guys didn’t know how to respond to the big crowd until we were able to get consistent big crowds. Then it became a norm for you. So that’s going to be something interesting for our guys to learn to handle and will our fans then consistently be here to see K-State and not who we are playing.

On Oklahoma State

Fast. Athletic. Tough, tough, tough. They are very hard to score on. You don’t get a lot of opportunities. They are special in transition. Brice can really score it. The Wright kid, the big guy can really score it. Applebee is shooting it well. The three headed monster of Tyreek and Cisss and the Boone kid – who is as improved as any kid in the country. They just make it hard for you. Think about it, Cisse was out last game and they still had 12 blocks. It’s tough. Mike does a great job with those guys.

On being ranked

I am very happy for our fans and for our players and for our staff. It’s not our goal to be a ranked team, right? But it is pretty cool that along the journey it happens. So, now, our last three games we played against a team with a number next to their name. I didn’t have to do anything to get our guys motivated for those games. Now, we’re the team with the number next to our name and the teams we go against, they’re not going to have to do anything to get there guys focused and motivated for us. So our guys have to be even more focused and even more motivated and even more locked in to be able to play games with a number next to their name.

On concerns over mentality with ranking

No I’m not. I think we have a mature team, I really do. A mature team and they approach it very business-like.

On team’s composure in the last five minutes

I thought there has been a couple of times that we could have done things differently that we wouldn’t have had to go to overtime. But I’ve been very pleased with how we’ve handled overtime.

On principles of his culture

The first thing is we were going to be thankful. Because it’s impossible to complain and be thankful at the same time. So if you have people who are thankful, they’re not complaining. I don’t like being around people who complain. Thankfulness is something that spreads everywhere. Thankful for the people who clean up around here for us. Thankful for our professors who prepare lesson plans and show up. All the little things, I want the guys and our staff and group of people around me who are thankful and don’t feel entitled. That’s the most important thing. The second thing, I want people who are on time. I believe time is a thing of respect. If you show up late to somebody, you don’t respect their time. That translates on the basketball court. If you’re late to class, you’re late in rotations, setting screens. Being on time is really important, it’s a sign on respect. Other than that, it’s about coming to work every day and being hard workers. We just spent six days together and we had a blast. Like it was fun to be around those guys. The team that won the national championship those couple of years we were together, they were fun to be around. We spent 30 days in the bubble. And I’ve been around, with some teams where they weren’t fun to be around. I like being around these guys and our staff and players. They are fun to be around.

On taking opportunities for team building, like playing laser tag

These are kids. They are kids. I know this is a business and some of them have to treat it like a business to get to where they want to. But at the end of the day, they are kids. If the only time you spend together is the time you spend on the basketball court, and we’re a family. Then you’re not really a family.

On having success

It is always cool when you sit in kids homes or with a staff member – people you’re trying to get to join your family and you tell them, ‘Hey this is the plan and what we are going to try to do and we’re going to do it together’ and then you see it come to pass, really what it is, it’s a testament to God’s faithfulness. This wasn’t my vision. I’m simply an instrument. Basketball is just the platform that God has given me in order to mentor young men. And to see it come to pass, it’s a testament to the faithfulness of God. That’s what I want this to be about. Not me, the faithfulness of God when we honor him with our gifts and talents.

On his beliefs being validated

Yeah, I think it’s a validation of our whole staff. And the culture that we have.

On the difference between rebuilding and elevating

In my mind, I just didn’t think. ...I can’t say that because it’s going to get twisted. There is no reason why this university with his fanbase in this league should not play in the NCAA Tournament or compete in the NCAA Tournament every year. There’s no reason with this fanbase and this university and the resources that we have that we should not compete for a national championship. And not everybody sees that. But I saw it. And God allows me to see it. I felt that if we got the right people together, we wouldn’t have to change a lot of things. It’s just about raising the expectations and the beliefs.

On Bebe Iyiola

Bebe has been huge. But Bebe’s injury allowed David to get a lot of time. Everybody was like ‘How huge has David been with Bebe’s injury?’ Well now David’s injury allowed Bebe to get a lot of time. When David comes back, we’re going to have a fresh legged David and another person to add to the rotation, which is going to make us even more difficult.

On Nowell being national player of the week

He deserves it. His hard work has paid off. But I don’t think that was Markquis’s goal, which is what I love about him. He has bigger goals. So I’m excited for us to get better every day.

On if he envisioned this success

No. I didn’t envision that. Creighton was top-5 and somebody got hurt and they lost six games in row and that stuff doesn’t matter. Every day we gotta keep getting better. We won three overtime games. Right? Had we lost those games by one point, would that mean we are a bad team right now? No. It wouldn’t. Because we won them doesn’t mean we are as good as we can be. So we just have to keep getting better.

On N’Guessan’s injury

I don’t know why he wears the boot and doesn’t wear the boot. It might have been that it didn’t go with outfit or whatever.

On Texas job

I don’t need to comment on that one.

On keeping Nowell on a track

We’re finding out what allows him to be the most efficient shot-wise, different actions that give him the most space to take advantage of the things he does best. That’s the thing. Not every play is for every guy. Not everything you see someone do, every move you see someone do on TV is for you. And we’re just trying to get rid of the fat and he’s buying into it. He’s been terrific.

On Nowell, Massoud helping recruit transfers

They were able to tell the story of what it was like to live in Manhattan, Kan. And what the fanbase, community is like. And they had been on the team and they had saw us coach at Baylor and had an idea of who I was. Players attract players. Keyontae Johnson said he knew he was going to get to play with a really good point guard, so that helped. Players attract players.

On how confident K-State fans should be that he’ll be with K-State for the long term

We try to focus on what is going right now. I tell our guys that. All of a sudden, people want to come and do interviews and do this. None of that matters. We have a short window to accomplish something that we want to accomplish that we will all remember for the rest of our lives. So that is all I’m focused on. I’m not focused on anything else. I’ve never commented on what I was going to do in the future at any point in my life. If God wants me at K-State, this is where I’m going to be. If God wants to move me, that’s where I’m going to go. I’m going to follow his lead.

On Keyontae Johnson

Doesn’t he look really calm out there? Really relaxed? I think so. There are times we would like him to turn it up a little bit. I thought the only game that he pressed was the Radford game. And a little bit in the Nebraska game, early. His family was there and stuff. It was pretty cool, the crowd and all of that. The Radford game, because his former coach was on the other bench, I thought he pressed a little bit there. For the most part, he lets it come to him.

On reaction to being ranked

I knew we were going to be ranked. I told the guys that on Sunday as we were preparing for Oklahoma State, ‘We’re going to be ranked.’ So knew that was coming. Eleven is pretty cool. We didn’t just sneak up in there, so that’s pretty cool. We took a moment as a staff, we enjoyed it. I’m going to take the guys out to lunch, the staff. This is special. There have been times in my career that I didn’t just take a moment and enjoy the journey. I’ll just tell it, I’m going to be a ball of energy, nerves and all of that. As we get closer to games, the game, but right now if I can take a a moment, breath and laugh a little bit and enjoy this thing, yeah.

On how the offense is playing

We are clicking at a high level right now. It’s kind of cool. Normally, my saying was, defense travels. But that offense has been traveling pretty good too.

On passing ability of his team

No it wasn’t there early. They had to learn the reads. They had to do things offensively that caused the defense to rotate a certain way and then they have to make the right read. I think we are learning more about the right reads and more. Remember early in the year, everybody was talking about all the turnovers, right? But we are getting better.

On improvement

We have to stop fouling too much. We have too many tick-tack fouls and we have to become a better defensive rebounding team.

On Sils

Look. Everywhere he has been, I mean everywhere he has been, the common denominator is Desi Sills. That dude, the energy he brings to practice, his voice he gives, his willingness to sacrifice in big moments, his ability to step up. Baylor cuts the game or maybe they went up four on a shot, a layup. We get the ball in quick, pitch ahead to him and he goes in and finishes a tough layup and now it’s a two-point game. I mean he makes big plays, they’re very loud. He’s always ready.

On Massoud

I want him to raise his own level of expectations of what he is going to do defensively and rebounding. I think on this past trip, Ish took four charges, right? So he’s doing a good job. But every day at practice, once you set the bar, I was saying, you tell on yourself. If I see somebody run fast somewhere – I’m going to say, ‘You just told on yourself, see how fast you ran? Now I expect you to run like that all the time.’ Ish has told on himself and now you expect that from him. It’s not like you get excited because Ish took a charge or got an offensive rebound, like we expect it from him. But he has to do it every single day.

On the amount of fun he’s having now

The people I live life with in this office and the gym, they’re great people to be around. It is a blast.

On inbounds plays

We do it together. One of the things I really stole from Scott is just how much preparation he put into on O.B. and we’ve kind of stretched that to sideline O.B. also. Whenever we can control something, trying to have that control. The credit goes to our guys because early in the year we were never execting it the way we needed to. They have really locked into the details, the way we want to be. Last game it was super helpful.

On offensive sets vs. free play

A little bit of both. But sets, we always tell them, the set isn’t to get a shot. But to gain an advantage. And once we are in an advantage situation then you get to play and get the defense rotation and stuff. They all go hand and hand.

On Nowell’s last three games

When we were really, really good we had multiple guys. You didn’t have to count on one guy as much. There was time Perry Johnson that he didn’t miss a game winning or game tying shot, like when there was a big shot, he didn’t miss it. There’s only two other dudes who have done what he has done and they are both NBA All-Stars.

On Nowell exceeding expectations

Yes. It’s his buy-in though. So now it’s allowing what he’s worked for to flourish.