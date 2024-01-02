Uncertainty reigns over Kansas State's defense heading into the off-season. Kansas State's defense will see a significant turnaround across the board when you factor in the transfer portal departures and NFL Draft declarations. Two new defensive ends, a few new cornerbacks, and a new starting safety is a lot to replace, especially for a team facing a unique scholarship issue. Kansas State has brought in two defensive transfers, but Joe Klanderman and his staff will need to rely on in-house development to make sure Kansas State's defense can continue its ascension. There are still a few months before the start of the 2024 season, but here is a good look at Kansas State's way-too-early two-deep depth chart.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Uso Seumalo (K-State Sports)

DEFENSIVE END: Starter: Travis Bates Backup: Chiddi Obiazor DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Starter: Uso Seumalo Backup: Damian Ilalio or Jevon Banks DEFENSIVE END: Starter: Brendan Mott Backup: Tobi Osunsanmi or Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder This is the position group that will face a lot of competition. Kansas State added two new defensive linemen during the off-season, acquiring Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (junior college) and Austin Pray transfer Travis Bates. It's also possible that Tobi Osunsanmi moves from linebacker to defensive end, which he played during bowl game prep. If that's the case, tack on another defensive end for competition. Throw a dart here, and you have a good chance of hitting the correct starts and backups.

LINEBACKERS

Desmond Purnell (© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

SAM LINEBACKER Starter: Desmond Purnell Backup: Asa Newsom MIKE LINEBACKER Starter: Austin Romaine Backup: Beau Palmer WILL LINEBACKER Starter: Austin Moore Backup: Jake Clifton Asa Newsom's freshman season ended prematurely, as he was hurt during the team's bye week. But before that, he saw significant playing time against Missouri and Troy. He likely won't start, but he'll be a backup worth watching. Same with Jake Clifton, who also saw his season end early with an injury. The biggest question is who starts at middle linebacker for the Wildcats. Daniel Green may receive a medical hardship waiver and return, but it's not a sure thing to bet on. Instead, it feels likely that the Wildcats will run into 2024 with this group. If that's the case, Austin Romaine is probably the running favorite for the spot because he played MIKE linebacker most of this season. Clifton, Newsom, and Beau Palmer could all provide viable competition, though.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Keenan Garber (© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

CORNERBACK: Starter: Jacob Parrish Backup: Justice James CORNERBACK: Starter: Keenan Garber Backup: Tyler Nelome STRONG SAFETY: Starter: VJ Payne Backup: Colby McCalister JACK SAFETY: Starter: Jordan Riley Backup: Jack Fabris FREE SAFETY: Starter: Marques Sigle Backup: Dante Thomas Ball State transfer Jordan Riley played all over the field for Ball State last season, which indicates a nice fit for the role of jack safety. Colby McCalister or Jack Fabris will likely fill in as the backup. Kansas State could also use Dante Thomas' versatility in that position. Thomas is a safety who could be the primary backup for any three positions. He's played some cornerback, too, but he best projects as a backup safety for now. Will Lee III's departure leaves Kansas State's cornerback room a little thin, but Jacob Parrish and Keenan Garber should remain the starters. With three safeties, the slot cornerback position is also filled. For the most part, the third (and fourth cornerback) is just required depth to survive a potential injury or fatigue from a 12-game regular season.