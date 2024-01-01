Kansas State ended their season on a high note, beating North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. And while 2023 will leave behind the sacrifice of a mascot and multiple players, the 2024 season will surely bring new excitement. Avery Johnson is the team's nailed-down starter at quarterback following Will Howard's decision to enter the transfer portal, and the team will have a new offensive coordinator after Collin Klein hopped on a jet to College Station to join Texas A&M's staff. Kansas State's roster will look different before the start of spring camp, but there is no better time to look forward to the season. Here is a way-too-early depth chart for the Wildcats' offense for the 2024 season.

QUARTERBACK

Avery Johnson will be Kansas State's starting quarterback next season (© Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

Starter: Avery Johnson Backup: Jacob Knuth -or- Kellen Simoncic -or- Blake Barnett There won't be much discussion about who's starting at this position because Avery Johnson is the team's starter. However, the backup quarterback spot is up for grabs between Jacob Knuth, Wabash transfer Kellen Simoncic, and true freshman Blake Barnett. Knuth backed up Johnson in the bowl game, and Simoncic started ten games at the Division II level with Wabash. But Barnett is a unique player and will be enrolling early, allowing him to compete for a spot on the two-deep depth chart. However, it feels more likely that experience will win out.

RUNNING BACK

DJ Giddens is expected to return as Kansas State's starting running back for 2024 (© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

Starter: DJ Giddens Backup: La'James White or Joe Jackson; DeVon Rice or John Price

Let's get the obvious out of the way: DJ Giddens is the team's starter. Giddens will likely see most of the team's snaps next season, but there needs to be a pathway for other players to get carries. That leaves a spot for one of four players (including two true freshmen) to see playing time. Joe Jackson and La'James White were the other running backs for the bowl game, but only White saw snaps. And those snaps were minimal, as he only saw one carry. A full spring camp could see one of those step up, but it's a giant question mark right now.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jayce Brown will be a starter next season, but who will join him? (© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

X-RECEIVER Starter: Keagan Johnson Backup: Tre Spivey Z-RECEIVER Starter: Jadon Jackson Backup: Erwin Nash or Ty Bowman or Trae Davis SLOT-RECEIVER Starter: Jayce Brown Backup: Jacques Spradley-Demps The wide receiver room is practically screaming for a savior, as this room won't look much different from the Pop-Tarts Bowl without an addition through the transfer portal. Kansas State has looked for an additional wide receiver through the transfer portal, but as of Jan. 1, nothing has materialized. Things can change quickly, and they'll need to as Kansas State desperately needs to find someone who can step up next to Jayce Brown. Ideally, that running mate would be a boundary receiver, but Brown is versatile and could play inside and out, depending on who is available. The advice for Kansas State needs to be to get the best wide receiver possible and figure out the fit later.

TIGHT END

Garrett Oakley should see a lot of snaps next season for Kansas State (© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

Starter: Garrett Oakley Backup: Will Swanson; Brayden Loftin Garrett Oakley played every snap of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, signaling that Kansas State believes in Oakley's ability to replace Ben Sinnott. Will Swanson also saw a lot of snaps in the game, and the possibility of running two tight end sets often seems like a potential way to solve Kansas State's questions at wide receiver.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Who will replace Cooper Beebe along the offensive line? (AP)