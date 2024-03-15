Following Kansas State's loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, their chances of hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament had seemingly disappeared.

While head coach Jeff Mittie made his case at the podium during his post-game press conference, it seemed unlikely that they'd be able to push past Gonzaga and Colorado for a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

But, in a moment of divine intervention, the Basketball Gods have smiled upon K-State.

A day after K-State fell to Texas, Gonzaga lost to No. 3-seed Portland in the WCC Championship Game. This was the same Portland team that Gonzaga beat by 50 points just a few weeks before to close out the regular season.

This loss doesn't guarantee K-State a No. 4 seed, but it opens up the realm of possibility. Ultimately, their fate lies in the hands of the NCAA Selection Committee, who will make their decision on Selection Sunday.

While we can't forecast what the selection committee, we can take a look at where some of the major predictions believe K-State will finish.

Here is a look at the five major bracket predictions, along with K-State's case for a Top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.