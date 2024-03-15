WBB Bracketology: Will K-State get a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament
Following Kansas State's loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, their chances of hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament had seemingly disappeared.
While head coach Jeff Mittie made his case at the podium during his post-game press conference, it seemed unlikely that they'd be able to push past Gonzaga and Colorado for a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But, in a moment of divine intervention, the Basketball Gods have smiled upon K-State.
A day after K-State fell to Texas, Gonzaga lost to No. 3-seed Portland in the WCC Championship Game. This was the same Portland team that Gonzaga beat by 50 points just a few weeks before to close out the regular season.
This loss doesn't guarantee K-State a No. 4 seed, but it opens up the realm of possibility. Ultimately, their fate lies in the hands of the NCAA Selection Committee, who will make their decision on Selection Sunday.
While we can't forecast what the selection committee, we can take a look at where some of the major predictions believe K-State will finish.
Here is a look at the five major bracket predictions, along with K-State's case for a Top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
K-STATE'S CASE
K-State certainly has the resume of a team that would earn a top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
They've beaten Iowa and Texas, both expected to be top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They also have wins over a ranked North Carolina, Baylor, and West Virginia.
While they picked up some losses when Ayoka Lee was injured, none of those should be considered "bad" losses. In fact, they fell to Texas and Oklahoma, who were some of the better teams in the Big 12.
A better finish to the regular season could've guaranteed the Wildcats a No. 4 seed, but they handled business in the Big 12 Tournament to counteract those struggles, beating West Virginia and going to the buzzer against Texas.
Their overall metrics also support a team that should be one of the top 16 seeds, as their NET ranking is No. 15. They're also No. 18 in the Massey Ratings, which the committee also uses.
ESPN
Seed: No. 5 Seed (Spokane)
Opponent: No. 12 Drake
Drake is riding a 12-game win streak, picking up wins over Belmont and Missouri State. Since the New Year, they have lost just once, a Jan. 27 loss to Illinois State.
Drake is led by guard Katie Dinnebier, who leads the Bulldogs in scoring (18.1) and assists (7.0). If Dinnebier gets going, Drake could be dangerous and cause major problems to whatever No. 5 seed they play.
The bigger storyline is Charlie Creme, ESPN's lead bracketologist, placing K-State as a No. 5 seed.
HER HOOP STATS
Seed: No. 4 Seed
Opponent: No. 13 Marshall
Riding a 10-game win streak, Marshall has only lost one Sun Belt game, a nine-point loss to James Madison in early February. Outside of that, Marshall has handled business all season, proving they're the cream of the crop in the conference.
Marshall's Abby Beeman is the player to watch as she leads the Thundering Herd in points, assists, rebounds, AND steals. When she gets going, she'll stuff the stat sheet in every way possible.
THE ATHLETIC
Seed: No. 4 Seed
Opponent: No. 13 Fairfield
The Athletic also believes that K-State has earned one of the top 16 seeds, giving them the edge over Gonzaga.
In the Round of 64, The Athletic believes that K-State would play Fairfield, a team that's currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
Fairfield is currently 28-1 and has not lost since Nov 12, when they lost by three to Vanderbilt. Since then, they have completely dominated the MAAC and look to be a real threat to bust some brackets.
***
