WBB: K-State adds Missouri State transfer Kennedy Taylor
Kansas State women's basketball added Missouri State transfer Kennedy Taylor, the school announced in a statement on Friday.
Taylor spent two seasons with the Lady Bears, initially transferring from Colorado, where she spent her freshman season. In 65 games, Taylor averaged 11.5 points (50.9% field goal), 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Playing on the bench for most of this season, Taylor averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. She had eight double-doubles, including a 22-point and 11-rebound showing against Drake in the Missouri Valley Championship Game.
Before college, Taylor was a standout at Shawnee Mission Northwest (Kans.) High School.
In her senior season, she averaged 14.9 points and 11 rebounds per game to help lead Shawnee Mission NW to their first basketball state title. She finished her career with multiple all-state selections and was considered one of the top in-state prospects in her recruiting class.
Taylor will have one season of eligibility with the Wildcats.
***
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline