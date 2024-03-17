The days of debate and hope have paid off, as Kansas State has earned a top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and will host a Round of 64 matchup. K-State earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They'll host No. 13 Portland in the opening round. No. 5 Colorado and No. 12 seed Drake are also in K-State's region.

Following their loss to Texas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament, K-State's chances of earning one of the top 16 seeds appeared to disappear. However, a loss to Gonzaga in the WAC Championship Game left a backdoor chance for the Wildcats. That loss proved enough, as Gonzaga dropped to the No. 5 seed and the Wildcats jumped them.

K-State finished the season with a 25-7 overall record and a 13-5 record in the Big 12. They picked up wins over Iowa, Texas, North Carolina, and others. At one point, they were ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Kansas State last hosted the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in 2003, when they were the No. 3 seed. The Wildcats defeated Harvard in the first round but lost to Notre Dame in the second round. The Wildcats will be looking to make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002, another year where they hosted the first round. That year, K-State lost to Old Dominion in the Sweet 16.