Let the good news keep rolling for Kansas State women's basketball. After landing Missouri State transfer Kennedy Taylor and getting the news of Ayoka Lee's return, the Wildcats earned a commitment from Tulsa transfer Temira Poindexter, head coach Jeff Mittie announced on his social media.

The 6-foot-1 Poindexter started every game for Tulsa this season, averaging 21 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She shot 43.2% from the floor and 32.3% from three-point range. She earned All-AAC first-team honors at the end of the season. Poindexter scored a season-high 33 points against Rice in February, making 11 of her 22 shots. In the WBIT, Poindexter scored 21 points against Arkansas and then 19 against Georgetown and Illinois.

Poindexter was named the conference's player of the year honor, helping Tulsa to a share of the American Conference championship. She's also a multiple-time All-AAC honoree, making it in 2022-23 as well.

Poindexter adds to a K-State program that earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, allowing them to host the first two rounds. The Wildcats beat Portland in the first round but lost to Colorado in the Round of 32. With it being the final season for Lee, Serena Sundell, and others, the Wildcats are gearing up to make a push for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and a share of the Big 12 Tournament.