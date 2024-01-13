WBB: Kansas State's Ayoka Lee reaches 2,000 career points
Kansas State's Ayoka Lee joined a very elusive group just over a minute into the Wildcats' game against Texas.
With a layup on Kansas State's second possession of the game, Lee became just the second player in the nation with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She joins Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley.
Lee is the fourth player in Kansas State history to score 2,000 points, joining Kendra Wecker (2,333), Nicole Ohlde (2,241), and Brittany Chambers (2,156).
By Lee reaching 2,000 points, Kansas State becomes the only Big 12 team this season with an active 2,000-point, 1,500-point (Gabby Gregory), and 1,000-point scorer (Serena Sundell) on their roster. They are the fourth team in the country to reach this milestone, joining Mississippi State, Louisville, and Washington State.
