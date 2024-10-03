WBB Notebook: K-State earns multiple preseason Big 12 honors
After a strong season that saw Kansas State host an NCAA Tournament Regional, the Wildcats have a target on their back, whether they like it or not.The Wildcats were recently picked to win the Big ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news