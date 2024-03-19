Kansas State will begin its road to Cleveland later this week when they open their NCAA Tournament campaign against the No. 13-seed Portland at Bramlage Coliseum. While it's too early to start booking tickets to Cleveland for the Final Four or previewing how the Wildcats could beat some of the other teams in the region, having a deeper understanding of the teams K-State might play is important. Here is a look at their region in the bracket, and what stands out about some of the teams that K-State could play as they attempt to make the NCAA Tournament.

K-STATE'S OPPONENT

NO. 13 PORTLAND

Portland was a surprise addition to the field, as they defeated Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Championship to sneak into the field of 68. It was even more surprising considering that just two weeks before, Portland lost to Gonzaga by 50 points. Portland doesn't have a lethal offense, but they have a fairly strong defense, allowing just 63 points per contest. They also force 19.3 turnovers per game, an incredibly high number for any team. The Pilots are led by guard Emme Shearer, who averages a team-high 12.3 points per game. She also averages two steals. Portland will play K-State in the first round of the tournament

THE TOP TEAMS

NO. 1 IOWA

Caitlin Clark (© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas State has played Iowa twice this season, splitting the series. However, the Iowa from early in the season is different from modern-day. Fueled by one of the game's brightest stars, the Iowa offense is averaging 95.1 points per game over their last 10 games. In conference play, that number is an astonishing 94 points. Caitlin Clark leads the way, but there's more to Iowa than her. Hannah Stuelke is dominant inside, while players like Kate Martin and Gabby Marshall are some of the better role players in the country. The defense is the major question mark - they allow 71.9 points per contest - but they can score as good as anyone in the sport, which could be the difference. K-State would play Iowa in the Sweet 16, provided both teams make it that far.

NO. 2 UCLA

Lauren Betts (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

UCLA is a legit National Championship contender forged by the fire of one of college basketball's best conferences and a strong out-of-conference schedule. This season, the Bruins have beaten UConn (No. 3 seed), Ohio State (No. 2), USC (No. 1 seed), and others. Lauren Betts headlines the charge, averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds a night. However, players like Charisma Osborne, Kiki Rice, Londynn Jones, and Gabriela Jaquez are capable of taking over games. This team is balanced, a threat on both sides of the ball, and one of the best teams in the country. The good news for Kansas State? They won't have to play them until the Elite 8.

NO. 3 LSU

Angel Reese (Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Despite being the defending National Champions, it's been an up-and-down season for the LSU Tigers. They started the season with a loss to Colorado and followed that up with losses to Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Auburn. However, they also have wins over tournament teams in Alabama, Tennessee, and others. The Tigers are balanced, getting strong production from Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson, among others. Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith has taken a statistical step back, but she can turn it on at any point. LSU's scoring and depth make them a problem, but they'll need to find a way to put it all together in March.

COULD BE DANGEROUS

NO. 5 SEED COLORADO

Aaronette Vonleh (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Colorado has one of the best offenses in the country, scoring 75.5 points per game. They score across the court but shoot a blistering 35.8% from beyond the arc. In arguably the best conference in the nation, Colorado averaged 70.8 points per game. That figure includes an 81-point game against USC, one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The defense is a concern, but if Colorado gets going on offense, they'll be hard to stop. They're a dangerous team, but could also be an early exit, depending on which Colorado shows up. They'll play No. 12 seed Drake in the first round. A potential matchup against K-State would await them in the Round of 32.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE

Kiki Jefferson (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite losing Van Lith, Louisville has rebuilt to return to the NCAA Tournament. Instead of relying on one player, the Cardinals have taken a committee approach, seeing improvement from players like Nyla Harris and Olivia Cochran to support James Madison transfer Kiki Jefferson, who leads the team in scoring. This offense doesn't pack the same firepower as an Iowa or LSU, but they're still strong, averaging 73.5 points per game. Their defense is also strong, which makes them a threat to go far in March. Ultimately, this team has a ceiling. It's just hard to know what that ceiling is.

THE DARK HORSE TO WATCH

NO. 12 DRAKE

Katie Dinnebier (Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drake's combination of Katie Dinnebier and Grace Berg is one of the best one-two punches in the country, averaging a combined 34 points per game. Dinnebier also averages 6.9 assists, which leads the team. These two make up an offense that averages 81.5 points per game. The defense is a major question mark, but that offense will allow them to keep up with a ton of teams in the country, including Colorado, who they'll play in the Round of 64. If they and K-State win, the two will meet in the Round of 32.

