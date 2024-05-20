Heading into a weekend series against BYU, Kansas State needed two wins to clinch a .500 record in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats accomplished that after Friday, taking two of three against the Cougars.

In the series opener, K-State jumped out to a six-run lead in the first four innings, headlined by a two-run home run by David Bishop. However, pitching problems became all-too-common in the game, as BYU tied the game and pushed it to extras, where a Kyan Lodice single scored the game-winning run.

The second game was headlined by starting pitcher Jackson Wentworth, who struck out 11 en route to a 2-1 win for K-State.

While the Wildcats dropped the series finale, the two wins pushed K-State to 31-22 on the year, and 15-15 in Big 12 play. They'll begin their push for a Big 12 Championship on Tuesday against Kansas.

It's unclear if two wins were enough for K-State to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Heading into the weekend, their standing on the bubble was mixed, and two relatively uninspiring wins won't guarantee anything.