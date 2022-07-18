Weekly Rankings: Five favorite non-conference basketball matchups
After ranking the Big 12 football head coaches a week ago, Derek Young of KSO dives into his favorite non-conference basketball matchups this year for Kansas State
1. BUTLER
Yes, I know this isn't your father's Butler team. It doesn't have the likes of Gordon Hayward on it anymore. I'm also leaving off plenty of other staples that made the Bulldogs a tremendous basketball school at one point.
But being able to cover a game at Hinkle Fieldhouse doesn't belong anywhere else on the list. It will be a bit of a 'bucket list' kind of experience for me. I'll be in Indianapolis for the game between Kansas State and Butler on November 30.
And if the Wildcats are playing in the Big 12 Championship Game that following Saturday in Arlington, it could make for quite a hectic week.
2. WICHITA STATE
I'm aware that not every K-State fan loves the idea of the four-game series with Wichita State, but I fell in love with the atmosphere last year at INTRUST Bank Arena when the two teams played.
It really was electric, and it made it even better when the Wildcats won, of course. Can they make it 2-0 versus the Shockers this year? We'll find out, but I anticipate another raucous environment for the affair that will be played in Bramlage Coliseum this time around.
3. FLORIDA
If it wasn't for me falling in love with playing against Wichita State last season, the matchup with Florida would likely be No. 2 on the list. The Gators finally give the Wildcats a game to look forward to in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Kansas State had been accustomed to the same boring opponents in the years prior. It also brings forth an interesting storyline between two new coaches in Jerome Tang and Todd Golden.
And it's great to have the game in Bramlage Coliseum.
4. NEBRASKA
The only thing that places the Nebraska matchup ahead of the one versus Cal is that it is a bit of a regional rivalry that adds some juice to the game and it is being played at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City.
I always enjoy those contests.
5. CALIFORNIA
Home-and-home series with high-major opponents are a good thing. I like the idea of starting one up with the Golden Bears, and hopefully it is a sign of things to come in terms of future scheduling under Tang and company.