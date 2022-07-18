Weekly Rankings: Five favorite non-conference basketball matchups

After ranking the Big 12 football head coaches a week ago, Derek Young of KSO dives into his favorite non-conference basketball matchups this year for Kansas State

1. BUTLER

Yes, I know this isn't your father's Butler team. It doesn't have the likes of Gordon Hayward on it. I'm also leaving off plenty of other staples that made the Bulldogs a tremendous basketball school at one point. But being able to cover a game at Hinkle Fieldhouse doesn't belong anywhere else on the list. It will be a bit of a 'bucket list' kind of experience for me. I'll be in Indianapolis for the game between Kansas State and Butler on November 30. If the Wildcats are playing in the Big 12 Championship Game in football that following Saturday in Arlington, it could make for quite a hectic week.

2. WICHITA STATE

I'm aware that not every K-State fan loves the idea of the four-game series with Wichita State, but I fell in love with the atmosphere last year at INTRUST Bank Arena when the two teams played. It really was electric. Of course it made it even better when the Wildcats won. Can they make it 2-0 versus the Shockers this year? We'll find out, but I anticipate another raucous environment for the affair that will be played in Bramlage Coliseum this time around.

Markquis Nowell (AP)

3. FLORIDA

If it wasn't for me falling in love with playing against Wichita State last season, the matchup with Florida would likely be second on the list. The Gators finally give the Wildcats a game to look forward to in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kansas State had been accustomed to the same boring opponents in the years prior. It also brings forth an interesting storyline between two new coaches in Jerome Tang and Todd Golden. It’s also great to have the game in Bramlage Coliseum.

4. NEBRASKA

The only thing that places the Nebraska matchup ahead of Cal is that it is a regional and old Big 12 rivalry. That adds some juice to the game, and it is being played at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. I always enjoy those contests.

Jerome Tang (Kansas State Athletics)

5. CALIFORNIA