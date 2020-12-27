What it means: Adding transfer LB Eric Munoz
1. The first transfer Kansas State landed was Utah State linebacker Eric Munoz. His story is reminiscent of many that go through the Wildcat program. He was originally a walk-on in Logan, Utah afte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news