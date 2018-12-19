Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 15:22:50 -0600') }} football Edit

What's next? Looking ahead to the late signing period

Qfiwsgk8u1cwo58jitdn
Will K-State be able to hang on to Gavin Potter?
Rivals.com
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

-Total Scholarships Allowed: 85-Scholarships Currently Filled: 77 (counts 2019 early signees)-Open Scholarships: 8-Commitments: 1 (Gavin Potter - unsigned)-Open Scholarships after commits: 7QB - 5R...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}