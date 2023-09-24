Opening statement: “A difficult loss last week and we talked on Monday in here as a team that we couldn't let Missouri beat us twice. Our kids rose up and our captains, our leaders rose up, and we played an excellent football team. UCF is really talented. They've been 3-0 and played good football. We knew this was going to be the type of game it was. Back and forth with an explosive offense. Two things we had to do, we had to be able to rush the football, we absolutely had to be able to rush the football to try to keep their play count down. And then the second thing we had to do is we had toget some negative plays, some tackles for losses, some things where we could get them off the sticks a little bit. For us to hold those guys to 59 plays in 25 minutes and we have 82 plays in 34 plus minutes, that was the recipe. The easy name is DJ Giddens. We challenged DJ. We said we were gonna give you the football. You needed to step up, you have all the ability in the world. We've got to believe in you and we're gonna keep giving it to you and keep giving it to you. And then we didn't know if Will [Howard] would play and he was not 100%. But in the second half, I told him you have to run the football for us to secure this win. You absolutely have to because they were starting to key in on things and they weren't rushing him late. They just started batting balls down. Great job by them. Will had to become a runner and I challenged him a couple of times on the sideline and he responded. We're 1-0 on league play going into an open weekend, we couldn't be more thrilled. We're by no means a finished product. We've got to get a lot better as a football team. We're still growing and learning as a team but excited to come back home in front of a great sellout crowd. Our crowd was phenomenal tonight. They stayed and they were into it. They were a big factor in a number of delays of game they [UCF] had in the fourth quarter.”

On DJ Giddens: “Just how hard he ran and he wasn't coming down with first contact. He [Giddens] made people miss in the openfield. He ran through arm tackles. He caught the ball out of the backfield. They [UCF] were doing some things that the running back had to be able to make plays. They did some things outside with our wideouts who are really good. So we had set him up with matchups in the pass game too.”

On Will Howard’s decision to play: “He practiced a fair amount last week. I don't know if he progressed as well as we would have hoped from Wednesday to Thursday. We thankfully had a night game. I'm never a fan of night games and luckily we had the night game so we could get another 12 hours of recovery and rehab for the kid. We were going to play him and he wanted to play. I didn't think he could run the ball, watching him warm up. I knew he could throw the heck out of it. And then in the fourth quarter, he had run the ball.”

On linebacker play: “It's a work in progress when you don't have your leader [Daniel Green] out there. A couple of things, Desmond Purnell was a dude today. Desmond Purnell was phenomenal. He [Purnell] got one of our players of the game. He was all over the place. He had the big strip. He's incredibly hard to block, he's getting more and more comfortable. I think he's playing at an all-conference level. Austin Moore is always going to be really good. We got Austin Romaine out there. We did not expect Jake Clifton to play and he probably gave us 25-30 snaps so that was really good. Tobi [Osunsanmi] gave us some snaps late so it stinks to lose your leader [Daniel Green] out there but we had all week to prepare not to have Deuce [Green] out there. So I thought we did a nice job.”