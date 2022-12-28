BRYCE YOUNG and WILL ANDERSON

The biggest question when it became clear that Alabama would be K-State's opponent in the Allstate Sugar Bowl was who will opt out? Most initially assumed the Crimson Tide would be without their Heisman-winning quarterback and potential number-one draft pick linebacker, Will Anderson. Both made what 2022 standards would consider surprising decisions, as they are with the team in New Orleans and set to play on Saturday. Now the question shifts to how much they actually see the field. Alabama head coach Nick Saban continues to use the phrase that the "institution" is doing as much as it can to "minimize the risk for them to play." What that actually means is yet to be seen, but it could mean they play their normal amount or also don't see the field at all. Last year, Iowa State's Breece Hall opted out of playing in their bowl game but went through bowl practices with the Cyclones and made the trip to Orlando even. The mystery and charade will likely go up to Saturday morning before we know for sure what is in store for the two Alabama stars. My final opinion on what Saban continues to say is that we probably don't see those two maximize their snap counts, but that is just a gut feeling.

ALABAMA PASSING vs K-STATE SECONDARY

In 2022, the Crimson Tide had just two receivers with over 400 yards this season. Compared to just 2021, the Tide had two over 1,000 yards and two more over 400. The Alabama passing attack hasn't been as potent in 2022 as has become the norm over the last few seasons with players like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Young a season ago. For K-State, this might be a spot that they actually have a leg up in. With talent at the corner position with Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe, who K-State hopes to have healthy, the Wildcats' success in this game will become apparent with their performance defending Alabama's passing attack. K-State finished their season strong by holding their final four opponents at 251 yards passing or fewer. In order to force this matchup to be a reality, the K-State defensive line and linebackers will have to be up to the challenge of navigating the Alabama offensive line and slowing running back Jahmyr Gibbs enough so Alabama doesn't rely so heavily on the run.

ADRIAN MARTINEZ

K-State's big offseason acquisition, since that is really what the transfer portal is now, was getting Adrian Martinez from Nebraska. It locked up a quarterback with loads of experience and a high ceiling. After the first three games, it looked a lot like what forced Martinez and the Huskers to part ways. But as Big 12 play started, Martinez made the rest of the country take notice and he received Heisman buzz and his own feature on ESPN's College Gameday ahead of the game with TCU. Then he got injured and missed most of that game as well as the next against Oklahoma State. In those two games, Will Howard became the start that Chris Klieman said he was each offseason. When Martinez returned, he put up strong numbers against Texas, but the Wildcats came up just short. The following week at Baylor he was injured again early in the game and hasn't seen the field since. Now he has returned to practice and the plan for him to return for the bowl game seems to be in place. I don't think there is any doubt that Martinez sees at least a few snaps against Alabama, but my curiosity comes down to how he will be used. It seems likely that his running ability will be the emphasis whenever he finds himself in the game. Short yardage and goal-to-go situations seem likely to net him a few plays. I actually like the chances of Martinez rushing for a touchdown in the game on Saturday.

WHICH STYLE OF PLAY DOES K-STATE CHOOSE?