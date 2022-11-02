Linebacker depth against Robinson and Johnson

Last week the linebackers that saw action for the Wildcats played above expectations and were able to shut down the Oklahoma State rushing attack. Austin Moore, Des Purnell, Nick Allen and Jake Clifton held the Cowboys to their lowest total rushing yards in a game this season, just 54 yards. But, just like the Wildcats were banged up, so were the Cowboys, Spencer Sanders' legs weren't at full strength and they were without starting running back Dominic Richardson. Texas is in a much different position, coming off their bye week and ample time to rest up, plus possessing one of the best one-two punches at running back in the country. Bijan Robinson is an All-American and joins K-State's Deuce Vaughn as one of the best running backs in the Big 12. Roschon Johnson is a secondary back when Robinson needs a breather, together the duo averages 160 yards per game on the ground. Daniel Green might be back in the lineup for the Wildcats on Saturday, and it would definitely be welcome to try and stop those two. If K-State is able to slow the two Texas backs, it gives them a leg up on Saturday.

Getting Deuce loose

The Wildcats have done a great job of this the last two seasons, Vaughn has averaged 134 rushing yards per game against Texas in his career. Vaughn's production has never been a question in the two end-of-season losses to Texas since he came to K-State, but the Wildcats need to stay productive on the ground to control the clock and have the game play out in a way that can simplify things for Collin Klein. This is just as simple as noting it would be great for the Wildcats to continue this trend against the Longhorns, especially since this looks to be the most functional passing game entering the matchup with Texas since 2019.

Who is at quarterback?

Last week, this was the first thing I mentioned, but after Will Howard's stellar performance against Oklahoma State, it falls lower on the list just because it still holds some intrigue. Will Adrian Martinez trot out to lead the team and will he be able to help the offense continue to build on the last two performances or is Howard going to only have one game left to play in before his redshirt is burnt? The decision on Saturday will also tell us where the Wildcat coaching staff's head is at with who gets to lead the team in a stretch run toward a Big 12 Championship. The quarterback decision is going to be discussed at long lengths until the first snap is taken on Saturday, like what I did yesterday on my original media home, News Radio KMAN with Mitch Fortner, Troy Coverdale and David Garcia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzRYb2tPZjdHT0NiNWpVMDlJeU0zem0iIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Can Chris Klieman exorcise another Big 12 demon?