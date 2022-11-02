What to Watch Four: Texas
Linebacker depth against Robinson and Johnson
Last week the linebackers that saw action for the Wildcats played above expectations and were able to shut down the Oklahoma State rushing attack. Austin Moore, Des Purnell, Nick Allen and Jake Clifton held the Cowboys to their lowest total rushing yards in a game this season, just 54 yards.
But, just like the Wildcats were banged up, so were the Cowboys, Spencer Sanders' legs weren't at full strength and they were without starting running back Dominic Richardson. Texas is in a much different position, coming off their bye week and ample time to rest up, plus possessing one of the best one-two punches at running back in the country.
Bijan Robinson is an All-American and joins K-State's Deuce Vaughn as one of the best running backs in the Big 12. Roschon Johnson is a secondary back when Robinson needs a breather, together the duo averages 160 yards per game on the ground.
Daniel Green might be back in the lineup for the Wildcats on Saturday, and it would definitely be welcome to try and stop those two. If K-State is able to slow the two Texas backs, it gives them a leg up on Saturday.
Getting Deuce loose
The Wildcats have done a great job of this the last two seasons, Vaughn has averaged 134 rushing yards per game against Texas in his career. Vaughn's production has never been a question in the two end-of-season losses to Texas since he came to K-State, but the Wildcats need to stay productive on the ground to control the clock and have the game play out in a way that can simplify things for Collin Klein.
This is just as simple as noting it would be great for the Wildcats to continue this trend against the Longhorns, especially since this looks to be the most functional passing game entering the matchup with Texas since 2019.
Who is at quarterback?
Last week, this was the first thing I mentioned, but after Will Howard's stellar performance against Oklahoma State, it falls lower on the list just because it still holds some intrigue.
Will Adrian Martinez trot out to lead the team and will he be able to help the offense continue to build on the last two performances or is Howard going to only have one game left to play in before his redshirt is burnt? The decision on Saturday will also tell us where the Wildcat coaching staff's head is at with who gets to lead the team in a stretch run toward a Big 12 Championship.
The quarterback decision is going to be discussed at long lengths until the first snap is taken on Saturday, like what I did yesterday on my original media home, News Radio KMAN with Mitch Fortner, Troy Coverdale and David Garcia.
Can Chris Klieman exorcise another Big 12 demon?
Last season, K-State defeated West Virginia at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, it was the first time that they won a game against West Virginia since 2015, and Klieman's first two tries were odd games, but he finally got the win in try number three.
Now in 2022, the Wildcats are in the middle of a stretch of games against Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor, the remaining three teams that Klieman had not beaten in the Big 12 entering this season. Now after getting over the hump against Oklahoma State, will he be able to pick up his first win against Texas? Finding ways to beat teams that had previously stolen wins from Klieman will be crucial to the Wildcats making their way to Arlington on December 3rd.