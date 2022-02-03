What we learned: A morale boost for the Wildcats

SMILES AND JOY

Kansas State has been through the ringer this season. Of the 10 losses, seven have been by single digits. Five of the losses are by just one possession. Furthermore, K-State was 0-5 entering Wednesday night in games decided by one possession. Finally winning a one possession game probably provided a sense of relief and it was felt when Mark Smith, Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl sat at the podium after the game. Not only snapping a three-game losing streak, but doing it in the fashion they did was a feel-good moment for the Wildcats. Pack even wore his own "Pushin' Pack" merchandise to the press conference and the three joked about it in their time with the media.

BIG NIGHT FOR PACK

Pack was excellent on Wednesday night and it is probably time to put him squarely in the first team all-Big 12 conversation. The sophomore finished with 22 points with none bigger than his final three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining. He also hit his first seven shots and his first miss wasn't until the second half. His game-winner came on a busted in-bounds play that Bruce Weber even admitted that he was close to calling a timeout to re-set the offense. It was even nearly a five-second violation when Markquis Nowell was struggling to inbound the ball. The shot was very similar to the one he missed at the end of the game against Kansas, and he mentioned afterwards how not converting against the Jayhawks or against Oklahoma late hurt, but it was part of the trials to knock the one down he did on Wednesday evening.

Markquis Nowell (AP)

ANOTHER SECOND HALF SURGE FROM SMITH

There were times that the Wildcats struggled on offense in the second half. But they clawed out of it each time because of the play of Mark Smith. He took over in the final frame just as he did in Oxford. His impact was especially felt when Pack tapered off just a bit. Smith poured in 14 points and six rebounds in the second half alone on Wednesday, which makes it two consecutive games with a strong second half for the senior from Edwardsville. He's a tough matchup when he's aggressive, attacking the lane and finishing with power. Pack had great praise for his teammate and called him a key piece to the team's identity and a rebounding monster.

Mike McGuirl (Getty)

UNSUNG HERO