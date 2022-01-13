What we learned: Players take ownership of crushing loss

LAST TWO MINUTES

Simply put, not much went right for Kansas State in the last two minutes of the game. TCU closed the game on an 8-0 run where K-State made mistake after mistake. The Wildcats missed a pair of free throws on the front end of one-and-one situations, Markquis Nowell missed a contested layup after a steal and Mark Smith missed a three-pointer. Additionally, Nijel Pack traveled after receiving the inbounds pass and getting trapped in the corner in a two-point game. Damion Baugh hit a three-pointer to give the Horned Frogs a lead with 11 seconds remaining, and Davion Bradford missed a layup with five seconds left on the clock. Nowell and Smith struggled to pinpoint one issue afterwards when asked about the collapse. It was a combination of little mistakes that plagued Kansas State down the stretch, and those are the kind that are fatal in Big 12 play when the margin for error is much slimmer.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

Selton Miguel (K-State Athletics)

NEW STARTING LINEUP

Bruce Weber deployed a new starting five for the game on Wednesday night, and it consisted of Selton Miguel, Pack, Nowell, Smith and Bradford. It was the first start of the season for Davion Bradford after he started in 25 games a season ago. It was also the first time this season that Ismael Massoud has came off the bench. TCU is one of the better rebounding teams in the Big 12, especially on the offensive glass, which prompted the shift in the starting five. It's also one of their better defensive lineups, according to Weber.

STRONG NIGHT FOR NOWELL

Despite struggling in the waning minutes of the contest, Markquis Nowell shined once again and keeps proving that he is potentially the best player when he is on the court for K-State. He finished with 18 points, 4 assists and 7 steals. His seven steals tied a Kansas State school record for thefts in a conference game. There is no doubt that he brings added passion and energy every night for the Wildcats. Nowell shared that the steals versus the Horned Frogs were a product of that. He knew the game could be determined by defensive effort.

PLAYERS TAKE OWNERSHIP