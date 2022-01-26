What we learned: Selton Miguel update, emotional hangover

SELTON MIGUEL UPDATE

Selton Miguel went down with an injury after driving in the lane early in the second half and had to be carried back to the bench and did not put any weight on it when he left for the locker room. Bruce Weber shared that his sophomore wing suffered an ankle injury after landing on someone's foot. Miguel was not seen in the locker room after the game. Further x-rays are being completed to determine the extent and specifics of his setback.

LOST IT EARLY

Kansas State made its first shot of the game when Ismael Massoud hit a three-pointer on their first offensive possession, but they wouldn't make another shot until Nijel Pack's runner with 14:55 remaining in the first half. And another draught happened immediately afterwards until Mike McGuirl completed a layup with 8:04 left on the clock. K-State was out of rhythm on offense from the start and looked to be overwhelmed by the speed and length of the Baylor defense. After being a downhill team that had attacked the lane with relatively no problems the last few games, the Wildcats settled for quick perimeter shots for much of the game on Tuesday night, and that led to the Bears having an 18-point lead at the break. Baylor was more ready to play, according to Pack.

NO EXCUSES

Was the emotional hangover from the heartbreaking loss to Kansas part of the culprit of the lack of performance at the Ferrell Center in Waco? Probably. Even Pack admitted as much. The defeat against the Jayhawks in the manner that it happened, and the last few weeks, took a lot out of them from an emotional standpoint. But he also pointed out that it was no excuse. Baylor came out and played hard, and they have to match that regardless of the circumstances. That was a common answer from the sophomore guard after the game. Pack mentioned it a few times when responding to questions about how Kansas State played.

ON TO OLE MISS