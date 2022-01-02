What We Learned: Too little, too late

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

MARK SMITH WAS "INCREDIBLE"

Mark Smith didn't even go home for Christmas because his family was dealing with Covid-19 and he wanted to avoid that. He instead remained in Manhattan to work on his craft and it paid off to the tune of 25 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists and zero turnovers. Bruce Weber used the word "incredible" to describe Smith's performance. The last time that Kansas State had a player complete a 20-10 double-double feat was Dean Wade in 2017 when he racked up 25 points and 11 rebounds against Oral Roberts. 16 rebounds for a guard is phenomenal. Smith has proven to be the most capable rebounder all season for the Wildcats.

THE BIG SHOT

Ultimately, Smith's great efforts weren't enough to collect the road win in Norman. He was the only positive in the first half, as the rest of the team struggled to bounce back from Christmas break. Nijel Pack and Ismael Massoud came alive in the second half. Those two and Smith combined for 38 of K-State's 47 second half points. Before Oklahoma was able to ice the game at the free throw line, Pack attempted a deep, open triple with 22 seconds left, while down by two points. It wasn't a bad look, but there's an argument to be made that they could have found something closer to the rim. However, Pack was who it was designed for, but they needed it to go in and it didn't.

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING

Oklahoma's 13 offensive rebounds and 18 second chance points were brutal. It didn't matter whether K-State had two bigs or just one in the lineup. The Sooners just found a way to out-effort the Wildcats on loose balls, consistently. Kansas State played small a majority of the second half. That really helped them get out of their offensive funk, but giving up seven second half offensive rebounds to Oklahoma proved to be costly. It is something the coaching staff will have to monitor closely going forward. If Kaosi Ezeagu and Davion Bradford can't be more productive in league play, playing small may be worth the risk of losing the rebounding battles if it means every other area prospers.

BOTH TEAMS MISSED KEY PLAYERS