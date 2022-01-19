What we learned: Two upsets in a row

MARK SMITH HAD A NIGHT

It is always nice to see players end their careers on a high note and playing the best they have in their final year. Mark Smith is doing just that. The senior had 22 points and eight rebounds Tuesday night and put the team on his back when they needed him the most. When it looked bleak for Kansas State in the first nine minutes of the game, Smith was keeping them afloat with his eight points. Bruce Weber credited Smith for allowing the Wildcats to hang around in the first half. Critical plays were made by Smith, whether it was a key bucket with two seconds on the shot clock, grabbing significant rebounds or finishing at the rim on game-changing possessions. His two-point percentage was where he made his living on Tuesday. Smith attacked the basket and took the fight to Texas in the paint. If they switched a bigger player onto him, he was going downhill. He explained he was doing so because of the matchups, and how he has improved at playing under control and getting to his spots on the floor.

STICKING TOGETHER

K-State was sputtering a bit to begin the game. They fell behind by as many nine points and led only one time in the entire first half. Though they were trailing for nearly the entire frame, they chipped away and cut the lead to five at halftime. After more and more clawing at the lead, they re-gained the advantage with 10:48 remaining in the contest. The Wildcats only lead for 5:15 of game time, but they still pulled out the victory in Austin. Trust between the players and staff were the cause. Being so close together as a group and not giving in has been the hallmark of this year's squad and what has enabled them to remain alive. They whittled down a lead at home against Texas Tech on Saturday, too. Belief and trust can go a long way.

MCGUIRL FINDING HIS ROLE

Mike McGuirl has found his grove since returning from missing two games due to health and safety protocols. After having 10 points against Texas Tech on 4 of 5 shooting Saturday, the senior tallied 13 points against Texas on 4 of 6 shooting and was 3 of 4 from three-point range. Weber attributes McGuirl's performance to his pace and poise and made it an emphasis to keep making the simple play. In his final season, McGuirl just wants to win and it doesn't matter if he is making shots one night or having a lot of assists the next.

Selton Miguel (K-State Athletics)

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY SATURDAY