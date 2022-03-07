What we learned: Updates on Nowell and Pack

HEALTH UPDATE

Markquis Nowell missed his second straight game on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Bruce Weber does not know when Nowell will return. Weber also provided a health update for Nijel Pack after he looked a bit out of sorts and only played 24 minutes due to foul trouble. Pack was dealing with a stomach virus on Saturday and was the last person out of the locker room after halftime. His status for the second half was actually in question.

LITTLE THINGS

A common theme all season long has been little things that have kept Kansas State from the winning side. It was no different against Oklahoma. Whether it being grabbing a rebound, securing a loose ball, rushing shots, not executing a play or not communicating on defense, the Wildcats have seen plenty of it this season and why they finished 6-12 within the Big 12. It's also why they're playing on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament. Weber provided an example of a little thing that plagued them Saturday when Mike McGuirl ran up on Marvin Johnson on a scramble and left Umoja Gibson open for a three. McGuirl thought someone was going to rotate, but it never came.

LOVE FOR K-STATE

Mark Smith and McGuirl both raved about their time in Manhattan and how grateful they are to be apart of the school and the culture. K-State has meant the world to McGuirl, according to his own words. He also called it a safe place for him to grow, learn in the classroom and develop as a man. Smith expressed his appreciation for the Wildcat community and has repeatedly shared how he wished he had arrived and attended Kansas State much sooner. Manhattan is special to him and he feels it wherever he goes.

