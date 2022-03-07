What we learned: Updates on Nowell and Pack
HEALTH UPDATE
Markquis Nowell missed his second straight game on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Bruce Weber does not know when Nowell will return.
Weber also provided a health update for Nijel Pack after he looked a bit out of sorts and only played 24 minutes due to foul trouble. Pack was dealing with a stomach virus on Saturday and was the last person out of the locker room after halftime.
His status for the second half was actually in question.
LITTLE THINGS
A common theme all season long has been little things that have kept Kansas State from the winning side. It was no different against Oklahoma.
Whether it being grabbing a rebound, securing a loose ball, rushing shots, not executing a play or not communicating on defense, the Wildcats have seen plenty of it this season and why they finished 6-12 within the Big 12.
It's also why they're playing on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.
Weber provided an example of a little thing that plagued them Saturday when Mike McGuirl ran up on Marvin Johnson on a scramble and left Umoja Gibson open for a three. McGuirl thought someone was going to rotate, but it never came.
LOVE FOR K-STATE
Mark Smith and McGuirl both raved about their time in Manhattan and how grateful they are to be apart of the school and the culture.
K-State has meant the world to McGuirl, according to his own words. He also called it a safe place for him to grow, learn in the classroom and develop as a man.
Smith expressed his appreciation for the Wildcat community and has repeatedly shared how he wished he had arrived and attended Kansas State much sooner. Manhattan is special to him and he feels it wherever he goes.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.
DEFENSE
The Wildcats' defense has struggled for most of Big 12 play and has been near the bottom of the Big 12 in almost every category. Their efficiency on that end of the floor finished ninth in the league.
Weber wasn't sure what has slipped when asked about it afterwards. He wasn't sure if the defense was poor on Saturday or if they were just bit by Gibson making shots. He hit seven three-pointers, which was one shy of the season-high he set on February 9 versus Texas Tech.
Gibson also began the game by knocking down three of them in the first five minutes. Because of that hot start, it never felt like K-State was ever able to claim control of the contest.