What we learned: Weber unhappy with officiating
GROUNDHOG DAY
It was yet another close loss for Kansas State. They’re now 3-8 in games decided by five points or less. The incredible effort in Lubbock against one of the best teams in the conference was noticeable, but they came up short.
Texas Tech has also won all 18 of their home games this year. Though, the Wildcats delivered them their slimmest margin of victory inside United Supermarkets Arena this season. The next closest was Kansas when the Jayhawks fell by eight.
For K-State, it's been too little, too late in eight games. Had they won just two or three of them, we're likely discussing an NCAA Tournament team. Instead, they're coming up short for a bid and have to depend on a miraculous run in Kansas City.
Speaking of that, Mike McGuirl expressed afterwards that they are confident that they can win it all at the T-Mobile Center.
POOR OFFICIATING
Bruce Weber bit his tongue a few times in the postgame press conference. He walked the line and avoided a fine, but it was clear that he was not thrilled with the officiating, particularly the late foul called on McGuirl.
His guard cleanly stole a poor pass and Adonis Arms was handed two free throws since he fell to the ground with little to no contact. It gave the Red Raiders a three-point lead. On the ensuing possession, Nijel Pack was raked across the arm on a three-point attempt.
No call.
Officials miss things. That's understandable. But when they are blatant in the final stages of a tight game, it can cause a team like Kansas State to be noticeably upset and frustrated afterwards. It was a signature win that they needed.
The consequences may stretch much further than just another 'L' on their record.
RAIDER POWER
Bruce Weber and Selton Miguel both admitted that the atmosphere inside United Supermarket Arena was one of the best, if not the best, atmosphere they've ever been in after Monday night's game.
To them, it was louder than what they've even experienced inside storied Allen Fieldhouse.
The crowd was full of energy, especially the massive student section. Their fan experience department deserves some credit for how they manage contests. They ensured the crowd remained upbeat and engaged throughout the evening.
Fan support for Texas Tech's basketball program is at an all-time high.
It juiced up the Wildcats, too. Miguel and McGuirl even admitted they received a boost from the constant, loud noise and some of the heckling they received. They wanted to silence the Red Raider crowd.
Weber felt his squad was a little jittery at the end of the first half, which led to the nine-point halftime deficit. But overall, even the head coach felt his team responded well to the raucous arena.
NO NOWELL
K-State was without their floor general Markquis Nowell due to a hamstring injury he suffered versus Iowa State in Manhattan. It took away the most savvy playmaker the Wildcats possess.
McGuirl called Nowell the “head of the snake” and took it upon himself to make up for his missing production. The super senior did it to the tune of an 18-point game, which is his season high.
On the flip side, the Red Raiders were also without starting wing Kevin McCullar. On a team that lacks a true point guard, McCullar has been given the keys to run the offense a bunch this season.
Nowell’s return for the final regular season conference game on Saturday is in question.