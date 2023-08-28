And the EMAW Online staff is diving into a few preseason discussion topics and perspectives as we're less than two weeks away from the season.

In what position group or aspect of the team do you enter the fall least confident or most unsure until potentially proven otherwise?

MASON VOTH: It is easily the secondary. Losing Josh Hayes, Julius Brents, Ekow Boye-Doe, Cincere Mason and Drake Cheatum are major blows and all have to be replaced with young players or inexperienced D1 players. There is a strong foundation for the secondary to improve and become a strength by the end of the season, similar to 2022, but it seems like it will take some time and effort to get there.

KAMDEN TATKENHORST: I would have to go with the cornerback position. They lose two NFL players in Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe, and it will be unclear who will be replacing them. They don’t have much experience returning in this group. Jacob Parrish really broke out at the end of the season last year, but he is just a sophomore. The Wildcats also were able to pick up JUCO transfer Will Lee, who has been impressive in fall camp. It will be interesting how this group plays given how little experience they have.

GRANT SNOWDEN: My biggest question mark for this year's team has to be the secondary. The Cats lost second-round pick Julius Brents along with the likes of Ekow Boye-Doe and Cincere Mason. However, many players stepped up last season such as sophomores VJ Payne and Jacob Parrish. Kansas State also picked up Iowa Central CC transfer Will Lee who has high expectations and is expected to see much playing time this year for the Klanderman's group. If these guys can do a good enough job and keep Big 12 offenses off the scoreboard, there's no doubt in my mind the offense will get the job done.

JAKE STEPHENS: I am most nervous about the defensive backs this season. Kobe Savage coming back helps a ton, but outside of him, there is not much experience. Sophomores Jacob Parrish and VJ Payne, along with Iowa Western CC transfer Will Lee project to round out the starters, while Marques Sigle from North Dakota State looks to get playing time. The lack of experience here is the big question, so it is all up to coaches Van Malone and Joe Klanderman to get this unit ready for SEMO on September 2.