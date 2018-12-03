Also, Taylor has since released an official statement to all media on where K-State's coaching search stands. It reads as follows:

We were able to receive a brief comment from Gene Taylor on who is currently running K-State's football program right now. You can see his response HERE .

Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor released the following statement today regarding the search for the school’s next head football coach:

“Our priority will be to identify the absolute best individual to lead our football program and we will do so in a timely yet exhaustive manner. This is a program with rich tradition, a passionate fan base and a facility infrastructure that is second to none, and we want to find a successful coach who best fits and understands our culture here at K-State. We will attract some of the nation’s top coaches, and I look forward to introducing the K-State Nation its next coach in the near future.”

Taylor will not comment on the search any further until a new coach is hired.