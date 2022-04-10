Wichita tight end Will Anciaux commits to K-State

Kansas State lands another in-state prospect in the Class of 2023 in the form of Wichita tight end Will Anciaux.

The Wildcats were the first school to offer him a scholarship back in December of 2020, and many power five programs followed suit, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Kansas, Cal and others.

However, his recruitment ultimately was between the Wildcats and Iowa State. Chris Klieman and company closed after a handful of visits, with his most recent being to Manhattan.

Anciaux is the first tight end commitment in the class and second in-state commitment, following Kansas City offensive lineman Camden Beebe. And after adding two prep tight ends in the prior cycle, he will probably be the only high school tight end addition for the 2023 cycle.

The Kansas Jayhawk legacy is the second commit of the class and another feather in their cap in Wichita after landing Tobi Osunsanmi last year. They hope to have more luck in the area with the likes of Wesley Fair, Dylan Edwards and Avery Johnson as well.

