Kansas State alumni Martavious Irving, D.J. Johnson and Thomas Gipson need your help.

So do Justin Edwards, Marcus Foster, Curtis Kelly, Akeem Wright and Jevon Thomas.

Especially, Jevon Thomas.

Okay, what exactly am I talking about in such a dramatic manner?

The Basketball Tournament (TBT), of course, an ever-growing annual event featuring alumni teams going up against one another, this year to split a prize of $2 million.

It's also an event that works awfully hard at fan engagement, to the point where fans are needed to help Team Purple & Black - the K-State alumni team - fill out their roster.

The squad cannot add Thomas to its roster without reaching 1,000 supporters, and they're asking for your help, literally, to get there.