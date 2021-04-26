Wildcat Weekly Review: April 19 - April 26
COLBY MCCALISTER COMMITS
Friendswood, Texas corner Colby McCalister became the fourth member of Kansas State's 2022 recruiting class. He is also the first non-Kansan to commit to the Wildcats. Derek Young breaks down what his commitment means and Drew Galloway caught up with McCalister on why he committed.
CAMPS ARE BACK
With the dead period coming to a close on June 1, camps will also be coming back again. K-State currently has six camps planned for the month of June.
MORE VISITORS PLANNED
With visits being permitted at the start of June, many prospects have scheduled a visit to Manhattan. A handful of new names were added to our master list of visitors, including a quarterback and a top local prospect.
KADEN WEATHERBY NOTE
Colorado offensive tackle Kaden Weatherby has narrowed his list down to two schools. Kansas State and and another big 12 school made the cut. Find out who that is and when he has a visit planned for K-State.
AVERY JOHNSON UPDATE
One of the premier 2023 targets is Maize quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson spoke with Derek Young about his recruitment so far and an unofficial visit scheduled for Manhattan during the month of June. He'll also be joined by another major target inside the Sunflower State.
MORE RECRUITING TIDBITS AND NOTES
Find out more about a top target, linebacker recruiting, quarterback recruiting and more in the latest edition of the recruiting notebook.
NEW OFFERS
This week was a bit lighter on offers as football only made one and it was to Jake Clifton and basketball made offers to two 2024 prospects Boogie Fland and Ian Jackson.
COFFEE WITH CHRIS RETURNS
Grant Flanders sat down with associate head coach Chris Lowery to discuss this past season, offseason recruiting and more.
NOTE ON RYLAN GRIFFEN
One of the top 2022 prospects for Bruce Weber and company is Rivals top-100 guard Rylan Griffen. Griffen is cousins with former Wildcat Thomas Gipson. Grant Flanders caught up with Griffen and Griffen mentioned some schools standing out to him so far.
MORE BASKETBALL RECRUITING NEWS AND NOTES
Find out where Kansas State stands for multiple prospects in the latest edition of the basketball recruiting big board.