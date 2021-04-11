JAIDEN BENDER TALKS K-STATE OFFER

One of the newer 2023 offers that was made by Kansas State was to Eudora receiver Jaiden Bender. Of course, Bender is teammates with 2022 commit and class leader Silas Etter and teammates with 2023 target Jaden Hamm. Derek Young caught up with Bender to speak on the offer and the open practice.

KADE WARNER COMMITS

K-State received another transfer commit when former Nebraska receiver Kade Warner committed to the Wildcats on Monday night. Warner is the son of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Find out what it his commitment means here.

New Team, Same Leader... can’t wait to watch the impact you will have! Proud of the young man you are, @KStateFB got a great addition today! https://t.co/MyBPOAY1Fw — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) April 5, 2021

JAREL WILLIAMS COMMITS TO WEST VIRGINIA

The only target this week that made a commitment was Alabama receiver Jarel Williams and he decided on West Virginia over the likes of Kansas State, Notre Dame and Florida State, among others. He had visited Manhattan a few days prior to his announcement. The Mountaineers also had his presence in Morgantown not long ago.

ARIZONA LB DISCUSSES K-STATE INTEREST

Adam Gorney posted an update about Arizona linebacker/defensive end Shakaun Bowser and he discusses his interest in K-State along with a potential visit once the dead period comes to a close.

MORE VISITS BEING SCHEDULED

Two more prospects have scheduled official visits during the month of June. Find out who and the master list of prospects visiting here.

Taylor Braet (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)

NOTE ON WILL MCLAUGHLIN

A top target for the Wildcats is Iowa linebacker Will McLaughlin. McLaughlin's recruitment has been a bit of a back and forth of sorts between K-State and Iowa State. Find out the latest on his recruitment and more in this week's recruiting notebook.

FINAL SPRING PRACTICE NOTES

KSO broke down position by position on what we've been hearing at the end of fall camp and more in the latest off the record. Derek Young also named one player in all three phases of the game that are the most important to the Wildcats' success in the fall.

NEW OFFERS