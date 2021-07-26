Wildcat Weekly Review: June 18 - July 25

There seems to be only one topic on the minds of all college football fans at the moment, with that being the recent news of Texas and Oklahoma looking to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC.

Whatever your opinion on the subject may be, it would cause major implications not only for the Big 12, but for the rest of college football as well. It could perhaps be the most significant event to ever happen to the sport.

What happens to the Big 12?

Constant conversations are taking place about what everyone believes will happen to the rest of the Big 12 members if the Longhorns and Sooners do eventually depart from the league.

Could there be a possibility of the conference staying together? Would they become the Big 8 again or are new members added? Do the remaining members find new homes to ensure a spot in a Power Conference?

That's all being ironed out and nobody has any answers, yet. After all, it still hasn't been a week since the SEC's plans were discovered.

