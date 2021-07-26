Wildcat Weekly Review: June 18 - July 25
CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT
There seems to be only one topic on the minds of all college football fans at the moment, with that being the recent news of Texas and Oklahoma looking to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC.
Whatever your opinion on the subject may be, it would cause major implications not only for the Big 12, but for the rest of college football as well. It could perhaps be the most significant event to ever happen to the sport.
What happens to the Big 12?
Constant conversations are taking place about what everyone believes will happen to the rest of the Big 12 members if the Longhorns and Sooners do eventually depart from the league.
Could there be a possibility of the conference staying together? Would they become the Big 8 again or are new members added? Do the remaining members find new homes to ensure a spot in a Power Conference?
That's all being ironed out and nobody has any answers, yet. After all, it still hasn't been a week since the SEC's plans were discovered.
NEW OFFERS
Kansas State football is looking further into the future as an offer was given to 2024 cornerback Jordon Johnson-Rubell from Fort Worth, Texas.
The 5-foot-9 cornerback has received 14 total offers as of now, including those such as Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and of Big 12 schools Baylor, Kansas, TC and now the Wildcats.
K-State basketball also dipped into the 2024 recruiting pool when they extended a scholarship to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, guard David Castillo.
Castillo currently has three others offers aside from K-State that include Oklahoma State, Tulsa and South Carolina.
TIGHT END/FULLBACK RECRUITING UPDATE
In an article from KSO's Drew Galloway, he provided an update at the current recruiting situation of tight ends and fullbacks, what Kansas State has done thus far and what still needs to be completed.
Lewis Central High Brayden Loftin is the lone commit at the position.
OFF THE RECORD
KSO's Derek Young released some inside information on the football roster, just a week or so before fall camp begins.
A few highlights include continued praise for Will Howard, Deuce Vaughn exceeding expectations and how the defensive depth chart could look going into this season. Many other developments are included here.