SPRING FOOTBALL NEWS AND NOTES

We spoke to a handful of football players this week in a Zoom conference call, as well as Kansas State assistant coaches. Grant Flanders supplied his instant reaction followed by the major takeaways from Derek Young.

A NEW TARGET TO MONITOR

KSO has uncovered that a target worth monitoring is Colorado tackle Kaden Weatherby. Weatherby has been on a self-guided tour of Manhattan. Derek Young caught up with Weatherby and he discussed the trip to Manhattan and his recruitment as a whole.

OFFICIAL VISITS BEING SCHEDULED

With the dead period likely to be over on June 1, K-State is starting to schedule official visits for prospects. We have a list of players who have scheduled an official visit here, which includes a four-star receiver.

TERIAN WILLIAMS DISCUSSES RECRUITMENT

A major target for Kansas State is Georgia safety/athlete Terian Williams. He recently cut his list of schools from over 40 down to 12. Drew Galloway caught up with Williams to provide an update on his recruitment and to discover where the Wildcats stand.

MORE RECRUITING NOTES

Find out if K-State is taking steps forward, or backward, for their top targets in this month's trend meter.

NEW OFFERS

The Wildcats only made two new football offers this week. They were to Micah Pollard and Jaleel Johnson.



COMMIT WATCH?

Kansas State basketball is on the verge of landing a transfer or two. Find out who that is here and here.

MIKE MCGUIRL RETURNING

Mike McGuirl will be returning to K-State and is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.