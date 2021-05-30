Wildcat Weekly Review: May 24 - May 30

2023 GUNNAR GOTTULA PLANNING MORE VISITS TO MANHATTAN

A top offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle for Kansas State is Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula. Derek Young caught up with Gottula and he spoke about where his recruitment stands, including more visits to Manhattan.

NEW DEFENSIVE TACKLE TARGET HAS A VISIT SET

KSO has learned that a defensive tackle target has a visit set, thanks to Grant Flanders. That and more can be found here.

DYLAN EDWARDS UPDATES HIS RECRUITMENT

Grant Flanders also caught up with Derby 2023 running back Dylan Edwards. Find out the latest on his recruitment here. Edwards is one of the top targets in the Class of 2023 and has a very close relationship with fellow target, quarterback Avery Johnson of Maize. An argument can be made that they are the most important recruits in the entire cycle for the Wildcats. Both will be on campus at the beginning of June for a visit.

MORE NEW VISITORS

Derek Young added to KSO's list of visitors this week with two more new big-time targets that already hold offers. The link contains a full chronological order/schedule of who will be on campus and when during the month of June for K-State.

MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO

Find out more information on Kansas State football recruiting in the latest edition of the recruiting notebook, which includes a possible pecking order for offensive linemen, linebackers and information on who will be in town and when. Not only that, the latest on the Denver duo of Braden Miller and Kaden Weatherby, what we're hearing on the transfer front and more.

NEW OFFERS

K-State did not make any new offers in football or basketball this week.

Bruce Weber (Associated Press)

BASKETBALL VISITORS COMING IN JUNE

Grant Flanders uncovered more basketball visitors coming in June for Bruce Weber and company. Find out who they are here.

BAT CATS MAKE SEMIFINALS OF BIG 12 TOURNAMENT