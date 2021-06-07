Wildcat Weekly Review: May 31 - June 6
DEAD PERIOD ENDS
As many know, the live period for recruiting began on June 1. Kansas State has already had official visitors, unofficial visitors and a camp. They've also attended many satellite camps, including those at SMU, Florida State, Mercer and Lindenwood.
Find the whole list of official visitors for the month here.
VISIT RECAPS
Every single update on each visitor to K-State for the month of June can be found here.
ONE NEW OFFER AT FIRST ELITE CAMP
Not only has Kansas State attended various satellite camps in the first week and offered plenty of prospects at them, they held their own on Saturday, too, in Manhattan.
One of the stars and the only one to be extended a scholarship at the event was 2023 Hayden Catholic offensive lineman Joe Otting. He shared his thoughts with KSO on the offer from Chris Klieman and company.
REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD NO LONGER ENROLLING AT K-STATE
Prairie View A&M grad transfer Reggie Stubblefield is no longer going to enroll at K-State and instead will focus on the 2022 NFL draft. He was one of seven transfer additions for the Wildcats, before announcing alternative plans.
A bit of what transpired that ultimately led to his future no longer being in Manhattan can be found at this link.
MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO
Find out more information on Kansas State football recruiting in the latest edition of the recruiting notebook, which includes thoughts on Nick Herzog's Missouri offer, Brandon Best's Georgia Tech offer, players that K-State liked at the Lindenwood mega camp and more.
NEW FOOTBALL STAFF MEMBERS ADDED
K-State added four new staff members this week. Drew Liddle's role is now occupied by Brian Lepak, who will hold the titles of senior offensive quality control and assistant director of recruiting.
Will Burnham has been in Manhattan and working for months at this point, but he was announced as the special teams quality control, which was previously held by Stanton Weber.
Two new roles were established with the hirings of Tyler Foster and David Orloff. Foster is the new offensive analyst and Orloff was tabbed as the defensive analyst.
NEW OFFERS
As expected, Kansas State made a flurry of football offers this week.
They were to Jacob Proche, Devyn Bobby, Jordan Perry, Travon West, Theodore Melin Ohrstrom, Mabrey Mettaur, Trey Fite, Joe Otting, Markis Deal, Canyon Moses, Robby Harrison, Enow Etta and Kobe Prentice.
EDIT: A new one was extended after the weekly review was written and was extended to defensive end Cameron Crowell of Columbus, Georgia.