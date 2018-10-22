Ticker
Wildcats check in at No. 12 in first hoops AP poll

Bruce Weber's Wildcats will open the season ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll.
Getty Images
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
Managing Editor

A preseason full of high expectations added another noteworthy mention on Monday, as Kansas State was tabbed at No. 12 in the preseason Top 25 released by the Associated Press.

This comes roughly a week after Dean Wade was named the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year, and Wade was joined on the all-conference first team by Barry Brown. The Wildcats were picked to finish second in the league by the league's coaches, earning a first-place vote from Kansas coach Bill Self - who could not vote for his team to finish first by rule.

AP College Basketball Top 25
Rank Team Points

1

Kansas

1581

2

Kentucky

1529

3

Gonzaga

1461

4

Duke

1452

5

Virginia

1286

6

Tennessee

1268

7

Nevada

1230

8

North Carolina

1221

9

Villanova

1085

10

Michigan State

1024

11

Auburn

974

12

Kansas State

922

13

West Virginia

678

14

Oregon

638

15

Virginia Tech

630

16

Syracuse

620

17

Florida State

530

18

Mississippi State

451

19

Michigan

437

20

TCU

311

21

UCLA

297

22

Clemson

268

23

LSU

187

24

Purdue

170

25

Washingtn

165

Other Big 12 teams of note are Kansas at No. 1, West Virginia at No. 13 and TCU at No. 20. Texas Tech and Texas also received votes, as did non-conference opponent Marquette, who would have checked in at No. 27 if you extend the poll out.

K-State was the highest ranked team in the poll to not finish last year ranked in the AP's Top 25, and there was also a significant voting drop-off from No. 12, where K-State is, to No. 13. The 244-point gap is larger, for example, than the gap between K-State and No. 9 Villanova (163 points).

Bruce Weber's Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 9 in Manhattan when they host Kennesaw State as part of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

