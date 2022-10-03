News More News
Wildcats grab awards and honors for second consecutive week

Mason Voth • EMAWOnline
Managing Editor
Following Kansas State's second straight win to start Big 12 play against Texas Tech, the Big 12 and other outlets around the country announced more award-winning Wildcats.

Adrian Martinez

Last week, Adrian Martinez scored five total touchdowns in a 48-41 victory over then No. 6 Oklahoma. This past weekend he had four total touchdowns in a 37-28 win against Texas Tech. In the last two weeks, he has accounted for 300+ yards rushing and nine rushing touchdowns, which only two other Power Five quarterbacks have done in the last 15 years, Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

After getting Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors against Oklahoma, Martinez had to settle for Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for his performance against the Red Raiders. Martinez is the second straight Wildcat to win the award after Kobe Savage got it last week.

In addition to his Big 12 award, Martinez was selected to Pro Football Focus' team of the week at the quarterback spot. Martinez received an offensive grade of 94.2 from PFF, which tied for the highest grade in all of college football with Florida's Anthony Richardson in the Gators' win against Eastern Washington on Sunday.

Khalid Duke

The only decision the Big 12 had to make was which Wildcat was going to win the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Award after the day Khalid Duke and Felix Anudike-Uzomah had against Texas Tech.

Ultimately, Duke won out. It was the first time in school history that the Wildcats had two players record three or more sacks in the same game, but Duke paired his busy day on defense with eight tackles, which was second on the team.

