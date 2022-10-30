Kansas State remains in the AP Top 25 after a dominant victory over then No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats are now the No. 13 team in the country, a nine-spot jump, which is good for the highest ranking K-State has had since being No. 11 in the 2014 Valero Alama Bowl loss to UCLA.

On Tuesday night, ESPN will reveal the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022, revealing what the powers that determine who plays in New Year's Six games think of the Wildcats' 2022 resume.

The 48-0 victory was the largest loss by a top-ten team to an opponent not ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the Top 25 in college football history. It also dropped the Cowboys nine spots to No. 18.

The only other Big 12 team in the Top 25 this week is TCU, who remained at No. 7 following their two-score victory over West Virginia. The only movement inside the top eight spots was Tennessee sliding into a tie for second with Ohio State.

Texas was the first team left out of the top 25 this week and Baylor also received votes, the next two opponents for the Wildcats.

K-State's non-conference loss to Tulane was a shock in September, and the Green Wave is now 7-1 and has moved to No. 19 in this week's poll.