Kansas State has landed another commitment to a Class of 2020 that already included Rivals150 members Selton Miguel, Nijel Pack, Davion Bradford and Luke Kasubke. Phoenix, Arizona, forward Seryee Lewis received his offer from the Wildcats about a week ago, and the three-star prospect has already put an end to his recruitment with a commitment to K-State.

New Kansas State basketball commit Seryee Lewis (Jeff Karzen / Orange and Blue News)

"I chose Kansas State, because since day one of recruitment it always felt like a family, and that always stood out to me," Lewis told K-StateOnline. "Coach (Bruce) Weber and the staff always promoted that I was the missing piece in their incoming 2020 class, and if I was to make the move to he school we'll be the new 'Fab 5', and that sounded great to me and my family." Lewis grew up playing ball in the Chicago area before going the prep school route for his senior season. Current K-State guard and Chicago native DaJuan Gordon was a key piece in securing the power forward's pledge.

"Another big piece of me committing was having my good friend DaJuan Gordon on the team and just him telling me about the program and how I need to go there and Coach Weber is such a good person and coach," Lewis said. "With both of us growing up playing basketball in Chicago and being friends, it made me and my family very comfortable to commit."

Lewis joins one of K-State basketball's better recruiting classes in program history, and certainly the best of Weber's time, as the fifth commitment so far. The 6-foot-8 power forward feels good about the group he is joining. "I think they're all very talented, and we're going to be very dominant," Lewis said.

When asked what kind of game he brings to the table, Lewis responded, "I have an in-and-out game. I can play down low and in the paint, same with defense " With the coronavirus in full force it's still unclear when Lewis and the rest of the team will be able to enroll this summer. Stay tuned to KSO for more about what Lewis' commit means for the program and more on his game.