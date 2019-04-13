Kansas State is certainly looking to add depth to the tight end and fullback positions, two spots the Wildcats will feature in their offense and feel as if they lack depth at currently.

Perhaps Huntington Beach, California's Christian Moore can be an answer at one - or both - of those spots.

The versatile tight end/fullback prospect committed to the Wildcats today after attending the Spring Showcase held in Manhattan. A 6-foot-3, 228-pounder, Moore grabbed his K-State offer exactly one month ago on March 13 and has now given his pledge to Chris Klieman's program.

Stay tuned to KSO for more on Moore's commitment, what he means for the class and further recruiting news.