Kansas State continues its steady climb in the AP Top 25, after moving to No. 17 following the 10-9 victory against Iowa State. The Wildcats, now 5-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, entered the poll at No. 25 following a win at Oklahoma and got a bump to No. 20 after the victory against Texas Tech. The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has the Wildcats at No. 16 this week.

Three consecutive appearances in the Top 25 ties the longest streak under Chris Klieman since coming to K-State, when they went as high as No. 16 before back-to-back losses against Texas and West Virginia. The Wildcats have their bye week this coming Saturday, likely keeping them in the Top 25 for their road trip to No. 13 TCU on October 22nd.