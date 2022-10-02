The Wildcats are one of four schools in the Big 12 that are ranked, being the lowest out of No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks, both soar inside the top 20 after being unraked the previous week.

One week after a road victory at Oklahoma and sliding into the Top 25 at No. 25, Kansas State moves up five spots to No. 20.

Oklahoma continues their free fall out of the Top 25, as they have gone from No. 8 to No. 18 to now unranked in a three-week stretch, following back-to-back losses to K-State and TCU.

No. 19 Kansas will host No. 17 TCU this weekend in Lawrence, it will be the first game Kansas plays as a ranked team since October 24th, 2009 when they faced No. 25 Oklahoma as the No. 24 team in the country.

No. 20 K-State has its highest ranking since October 31st, 2020 when they were ranked 16th prior to losing to West Virginia.