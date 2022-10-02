News More News
Wildcats move to No. 20 in AP Poll

Mason Voth • EMAWOnline
Managing Editor
@TheRealMasonV
Covering Kansas State since 2017 and a background in radio, Mason joined the Rivals network in 2022 as Managing Editor of EMAW Online. He is also a 2020 K-State Alum.

One week after a road victory at Oklahoma and sliding into the Top 25 at No. 25, Kansas State moves up five spots to No. 20.

The Wildcats are one of four schools in the Big 12 that are ranked, being the lowest out of No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks, both soar inside the top 20 after being unraked the previous week.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (25)
2. Georgia (28)
3. Ohio State (10)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Oklahoma State
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. NC State
15. Wake Forest
16. BYU
17. TCU
18. UCLA
19. Kansas
20. K-State
21. Washington
22. Syracuse
23. Mississippi State
24. Cincinnati
25. LSU

BOLD-Big 12
Italics-Unranked last week

Big 12 Notes

Oklahoma continues their free fall out of the Top 25, as they have gone from No. 8 to No. 18 to now unranked in a three-week stretch, following back-to-back losses to K-State and TCU.

No. 19 Kansas will host No. 17 TCU this weekend in Lawrence, it will be the first game Kansas plays as a ranked team since October 24th, 2009 when they faced No. 25 Oklahoma as the No. 24 team in the country.

No. 20 K-State has its highest ranking since October 31st, 2020 when they were ranked 16th prior to losing to West Virginia.

