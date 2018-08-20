Last season Bill Snyder proposed the possibility his team had listened too much to its press clippings. That was after a three-game stretch that saw the Wildcats lose to Texas, TCU and then Oklahoma to see its record fall below .500 at 3-4.

This was after the Wildcats began the season ranked in the top 20 according to nearly every poll. That is not the case this year, as a poll with K-State in the top 25 is hard to find.

While K-State was predicted to finish third in the Big 12 in 2017, the optimism has subsided for the 2018 season. The media has slotted the Wildcats sixth in the preseason poll for the conference. Ahead of them were Oklahoma, West Virginia, TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State.

There’s certainly some room for disagreement in that prediction, even from me. But they did underachieve a year ago, and the beginnings of their seasons have kept them from anything special the past few seasons. That has been an area of emphasis in the off-season.

“Going into this season, we’re just trying to start fast and not have to be having so much pressure on ourselves toward the end of the season to have to pull something out,” starting safety Denzel Goolsby said.

And he’s right. Before finishing the 2017 season out 5-1, they began it 3-4. And that included a very, very disappointing and inexcusable loss to Vanderbilt on the road.

They hope to stem that tide this season.

“Everything’s been going good,” cornerback Duke Shelley noted. “We got off to a fast start this camp. There’s a lot of competition going on, a lot of going back and forth between the offense and the defense. We’ve definitely been doing good, probably one of the best camps I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here.

"So, we’ve started on a positive note.”