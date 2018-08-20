Wildcats picked 6th in Big 12: Too high, too low, or just right?
Last season Bill Snyder proposed the possibility his team had listened too much to its press clippings. That was after a three-game stretch that saw the Wildcats lose to Texas, TCU and then Oklahoma to see its record fall below .500 at 3-4.
This was after the Wildcats began the season ranked in the top 20 according to nearly every poll. That is not the case this year, as a poll with K-State in the top 25 is hard to find.
While K-State was predicted to finish third in the Big 12 in 2017, the optimism has subsided for the 2018 season. The media has slotted the Wildcats sixth in the preseason poll for the conference. Ahead of them were Oklahoma, West Virginia, TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State.
There’s certainly some room for disagreement in that prediction, even from me. But they did underachieve a year ago, and the beginnings of their seasons have kept them from anything special the past few seasons. That has been an area of emphasis in the off-season.
“Going into this season, we’re just trying to start fast and not have to be having so much pressure on ourselves toward the end of the season to have to pull something out,” starting safety Denzel Goolsby said.
And he’s right. Before finishing the 2017 season out 5-1, they began it 3-4. And that included a very, very disappointing and inexcusable loss to Vanderbilt on the road.
They hope to stem that tide this season.
“Everything’s been going good,” cornerback Duke Shelley noted. “We got off to a fast start this camp. There’s a lot of competition going on, a lot of going back and forth between the offense and the defense. We’ve definitely been doing good, probably one of the best camps I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here.
"So, we’ve started on a positive note.”
That’s clearly an eye-catching statement.
But, at the same time, Shelley said that after just a few practices were in the books. There’s a long way to go. In a year when the Big 12 has no clear favorite and has room for a surprise or two, however, K-State will have a shot.
“I think that they are (a school that can win it),” Fox Sports’ Robert Smith said. “I mean, they do have the toughest schedule of any other team. So many of their tough games are on the road. But I’ve seen Bill Snyder too many times come up in situations where people weren’t giving them a chance or think that they don’t have a chance.
“Will Grier is the only quarterback in the conference that has started over 10 games," he continued. "A lot of inexperience at the most important position in a league without a clear-cut favorite. It’s wide open.”
The consensus among media members may have been that the Wildcats will finish sixth in the Big 12, but every KSO staff member had them finishing better than that. Like Robert Smith, I tend to think they are one of about four or five schools that could play for the conference championship at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The others would be West Virginia, Texas, Oklahoma and TCU.
Sixth place may sound smart on paper, but that would be unlike the Wildcats, even in Bill Snyder’s second stint as head coach.
Since 2009 under Snyder, K-State has only finished sixth or worse in the Big 12 once, and that was in 2015. Although, to be fair, there were still divisions in 2009 and 2010.
However, nationally, there is a different sentiment, and some believe sixth place is possible.
“It seems about right,” Fox Sports sideline reporter Bruce Feldman responded. “I mean, who cares where they are picked? It is a Bill Snyder team. The example is the bowl game against Texas A&M. A&M is so much better in the recruiting rankings, but who won that game? I would really only be surprised at this point if they were picked higher than second. But I also would be surprised if they were picked lower than sixth.”
“It’s about right,” Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn chimed in. “I’d say they are somewhere in the middle of the pack. They’ll be about what you’d expect.
“But I think they’re set to be one of the favorites in 2019.”
Kansas State is probably in the middle of the pack, a pack that would also include Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and perhaps Baylor (if they make enough of a jump) and West Virginia (if they can’t separate).
But the Wildcats certainly do a habit of fooling everyone, whether on a bad note or a good note. They love to prove the majority of folks wrong and typically are one of the toughest to judge. They’ve exceeded expectations before, and like last year, they’ve fallen short of them at times as well.
With that said, this should be another year when they make the projectors look silly.
Sixth place? Nah. They’ll be in the top-four. Since the 2012 conference title, they’ve finished in the third to fifth place pocket of the Big 12 in every season but one. They’ll live there again in 2018.