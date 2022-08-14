Winners and Losers: A continued strong start for Yormark

4. KEYONTAE: As his recruitment continues, there's no shortage of interest in Keyontae Johnson. The Florida transfer seems to be favoring Kansas State and Western Kentucky but others like Marquette, Wake Forest and Memphis have entered the fray.

3. BIG 12 AND PAC-12: Due to ESPN no longer being a media partner of the Big Ten, they will have more incentive to lock in a deal with the Big 12 and/or Pac-12 to fulfill the rest of the inventory that is now open and available. Having an aggressive bidder is good for both leagues but especially the Big 12 since Brett Yormark and company already have a willing partner in FOX as well.

1. OKLAHOMA PR: We saw the first signs of an inexperienced coach when it came to Brent Venables earlier in the week. It is never a good sign when you have to issue two statements the same day. It is worse when the tone for each one is dramatically different.

2. CBS/SEC: Many are flummoxed by CBS' movements the last few years. They turned down the SEC's offer a few years ago to keep the television contract with the league because it was too much. That moved the SEC to signing with ESPN, instead. Fast forward to now and CBS just signed a deal to grab the Big Ten's number two game each week for more than what ESPN is paying SEC for their number one game. There was a miscalculation somewhere along the lines by the television network.

3. KENTUCKY ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT: It was stunning to see head coaches John Calipari and Mark Stoops at odds because they are angling for more support from their administration, athletic department and donors and seem to be competing for that attention. Calipari called Kentucky a basketball school and demanded they get their new basketball facility, and Stoops responded by saying how is that so when they compete in the SEC.

4. ESPN: For the first time in 40 years, they will not have any partnership with the Big Ten. The league will pair with FOX, CBS and NBC.

5. TEXAS: The injury bug has hit Austin. It is believed that starting offensive lineman Junior Angilau and starting receiver Isaiah Neyor have sustained season-ending injuries and running back Roschon Johnson is rumored to be banged up enough to where he could miss the first month of the season.