Winners and Losers: A double-double machine

1. BIG 12: Everyone has said how stout the Big 12 is this year on the basketball front. It took a bit of a blow when they were defeated by the SEC in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but the more important item is that the committee believes it. Four teams were placed on the top four seed lines. Kansas was named a 1-seed, Baylor a 2-seed, Texas Tech a 3-seed and a 4-seed for Texas.

2. TEXAS TECH: Speaking of the Red Raiders, they are in the winner column once again for defeating Texas. But not only did they beat Chris Beard a second time, they took over the Longhorns' arena.

3. MARK SMITH: Who knew he would be a double-double machine when he signed with Kansas State. Mark Smith collected one in both games this week.

4. JORDAN ALLEN: The Olathe South athlete had his recruitment begin loudly. Jordan Allen has received four Power Five offers in the last 10 days, including one from the Wildcats.

5. EZEAGU: After being relegated to the bench, and then being relegated to no playing time at all, it would have been easy for Kaosi Ezeagu to pack it in and disengage from the team and the season. After all, he was a starter for over a month. But he showed his maturity by remaining ready, asking what he could provide for the team and producing when his number was called in Stillwater.