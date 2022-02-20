Winners and Losers: A double-double machine
WINNERS
1. BIG 12: Everyone has said how stout the Big 12 is this year on the basketball front. It took a bit of a blow when they were defeated by the SEC in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but the more important item is that the committee believes it. Four teams were placed on the top four seed lines. Kansas was named a 1-seed, Baylor a 2-seed, Texas Tech a 3-seed and a 4-seed for Texas.
2. TEXAS TECH: Speaking of the Red Raiders, they are in the winner column once again for defeating Texas. But not only did they beat Chris Beard a second time, they took over the Longhorns' arena.
3. MARK SMITH: Who knew he would be a double-double machine when he signed with Kansas State. Mark Smith collected one in both games this week.
4. JORDAN ALLEN: The Olathe South athlete had his recruitment begin loudly. Jordan Allen has received four Power Five offers in the last 10 days, including one from the Wildcats.
5. EZEAGU: After being relegated to the bench, and then being relegated to no playing time at all, it would have been easy for Kaosi Ezeagu to pack it in and disengage from the team and the season. After all, he was a starter for over a month. But he showed his maturity by remaining ready, asking what he could provide for the team and producing when his number was called in Stillwater.
LOSERS
1. OKLAHOMA: They were the biggest loser this week, even more so than K-State. It's hard to justify why so many bracket experts still project them to make the NCAA Tournament. They're worse than the Wildcats in nearly every metric, even overall record, they've lost 8 of their last 10, Elijah Harkless is out for the season after suffering an injury and they're 4-10 in the conference after falling to Iowa State on Saturday.
1. BAYLOR: They can't buy a break when it comes to health this season. After losing Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for the season due to an injury, both Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer both experienced a setback and didn't play on Saturday against TCU. Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, it didn't matter. They were still smoked by the Bears.
3. CATS' TOURNEY HOPES: They're likely on life support after falling to Oklahoma State on the road. That is a game that Kansas State really needed. It's not impossible that they can still do enough, but the road is much more difficult. Winning in Lubbock or Lawrence, or doing some real damage in Kansas City while taking care of business at home are the two remaining paths.
4. SUN DEVILS: The recruiting scandal continues to rage on, and the uncertainty and rough climate in Tempe has now cost them their starting quarterback. Jayden Daniels is aborting ship. Will many others follow? Herman Edwards might have to be dismissed if the distractions continue to mount. The situation is appearing to become untenable.
5. ERWIN CENTER: Texas is going to have to enact new policies after Saturday's mess. They had to kick out their own students, who they said could receive free admission, because so many Texas Tech fans had landed the code to buy tickets from the athletic department. Oof.
